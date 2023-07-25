Headlines

Entertainment

Shweta Tripathi wasn't scared to play acid attack survivor in Kaalkoot: 'I got my face back, scary is...' | Exclusive

Shweta Tripathi plays an acid attack survivor in Kaalkoot, whereas Vijay Varma plays a cop attempting to solve her case. The OTT show will stream on JioCinema from July 27.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

After fleshing out her sincere and honest performances in critically acclaimed films and shows like Masaan, Raat Akeli Hai, Cargo, Mirzapur, and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Shweta Tripathi Sharma will be seen next in the upcoming web series Kaalkoot. The show stars Shweta as an acid attack survivor, while Vijay Varma is a cop attempting to solve the gruesome crime.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, we asked Shweta if she felt 'scared' while portraying such a character whose life completely changes after a drastic incident. The actress responded, "It wasn't scary at all. It is scary for those who go through this. Scary is thinking that this can happen to anybody. You don't realise when such an incident happens until it takes place. It took me three hours to get the makeup and prosthetics done, and around two hours to remove the same. But at the end of the day, I still got my face back."

"Scary is knowing that you won't get that back, that your life has changed, and not just your life, your dreams, your career, your relationships, how people look at you so everything has changed. The way you breathe, the way you talk changes, that is scary. So I hope, that when the audience when they are watching this feel scared, this can happen to their sister, mother, best friend, partner, girlfriend, or themselves. Also, acid attacks happen on men too so if we can understand the hate and angst behind such things, it will be a happier and safer place for all of us", the actress further added.

Shweta also talked about how women have to face gender bias at each and every step of their lives. "Gender inequality happens a lot. If you ask any girl, she must have faced the same in different situations, maybe with an autorickshaw driver or with your own boss. I have got friends who feel it is problematic for them to dress up well because then they attract unwanted attention. Gender discrimination happens across places and religions. If a male is being given food first at home or the waiter is serving food first to a male, then that is gender discrimination. Your gender, class, colour, or age should not be defining you as a person", she concluded.

Also starring Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt, and Suzanna Mukherjee in prominent roles, Kaalkooot is written and directed by Sumit Saxena. The show will premiere on JioCinema on July 27.

