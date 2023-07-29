Shweta Tripathi reveals why she chose the name 'battawada' for her social media handles | Exclusive

Shweta Tripathi has a philosophical reason for picking 'battawada' as the name for her social media handles on Instagram and Twitter. Read on to know the same.

Shweta Tripathi is known for her interesting choices of films and series such as Masaan, Cargo, Mirzapur, and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein to name a few, but what's even more interesting is the name that the actress has chosen for himself for her social media accounts - 'battatawada', which is a popular Mumbai street food snack made using potatoes.

In a candid conversation with DNA, while promoting her recently released show Kaalkoot on JioCinema, we asked Shweta the reason behind choosing such a unique name. The actress answered, "Even if you are a vegan or non-vegetarian, potato is a part of everybody's diet. It takes in the flavour of whatever you want it so like that as an actor who I want to be. When you see me on the screen, you see my character first and then me. And nobody can do without potatoes, everybody needs potatoes. Also, battawada sounds so approachable and friendly."

"Just like a battata, that is a potato, I want to be a part of my audience's life. I want to be a part of their staple diet with the stories, the entertainment, and the emotions that I want to offer. A potato remains a potato, it doesn't leave its character and takes the character whatever you want so that is how I want people to see me. I want to surprise them every time, I don't want to give them the same dish again and again because that will become boring", the actress concluded.

Talking about Kaalkoot, the crime drama features Shweta Tripathi as an acid attack survivor, while Vijay Varma is a cop attempting to solve the gruesome crime. Also starring Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt, and Suzanna Mukherjee in prominent roles, Kaalkooot is written and directed by Sumit Saxena. The eight-episodic show premiered on JioCinema on July 27 with two episodes and rest six episodes are being dropped on a daily basis with the last episode set to premiere on August 2.



