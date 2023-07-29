Headlines

Will Harmanpreet Kaur be able to play the Asian Games 2023 after ICC's punishment? Check details here

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

Sanjay Dutt turns 64: Wife Maanayata’s emotional tribute melts hearts on social media — ‘Happy birthday my best half’

Shweta Tripathi reveals why she chose the name 'battawada' for her social media handles | Exclusive

Dharmendra breaks silence on lip-lock scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘There is no age for…’

Meet one of highest-paid CEOs who leads Rs 372000 crore company, his salary is...

ITR भरने की लास्ट डेट हो रही खत्म, जल्द भरें

6 films in which Sanjay Dutt aced negative roles

Online fraud: 9 worst mistakes that can make you lose money

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

MPs from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reach Manipur to access ground reality, visit relief camps

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan might school Bebika Dhurve this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

Shweta Tripathi reveals why she chose the name 'battawada' for her social media handles | Exclusive

Shweta Tripathi has a philosophical reason for picking 'battawada' as the name for her social media handles on Instagram and Twitter. Read on to know the same.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Shweta Tripathi is known for her interesting choices of films and series such as Masaan, Cargo, Mirzapur, and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein to name a few, but what's even more interesting is the name that the actress has chosen for himself for her social media accounts - 'battatawada', which is a popular Mumbai street food snack made using potatoes.

In a candid conversation with DNA, while promoting her recently released show Kaalkoot on JioCinema, we asked Shweta the reason behind choosing such a unique name. The actress answered, "Even if you are a vegan or non-vegetarian, potato is a part of everybody's diet. It takes in the flavour of whatever you want it so like that as an actor who I want to be. When you see me on the screen, you see my character first and then me. And nobody can do without potatoes, everybody needs potatoes. Also, battawada sounds so approachable and friendly."

"Just like a battata, that is a potato, I want to be a part of my audience's life. I want to be a part of their staple diet with the stories, the entertainment, and the emotions that I want to offer. A potato remains a potato, it doesn't leave its character and takes the character whatever you want so that is how I want people to see me. I want to surprise them every time, I don't want to give them the same dish again and again because that will become boring", the actress concluded.

Talking about Kaalkoot, the crime drama features Shweta Tripathi as an acid attack survivor, while Vijay Varma is a cop attempting to solve the gruesome crime. Also starring Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt, and Suzanna Mukherjee in prominent roles, Kaalkooot is written and directed by Sumit Saxena. The eight-episodic show premiered on JioCinema on July 27 with two episodes and rest six episodes are being dropped on a daily basis with the last episode set to premiere on August 2.

READ | Shweta Tripathi wasn't scared to play acid attack survivor in Kaalkoot: 'I got my face back, scary is...' | Exclusive

