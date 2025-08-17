Shweta Tiwari-Ronit Roy to Amar Upadhyay-Priyal Mahajan: 7 telly jodis with surprising age gaps

Indian television has often paired leads with wide real-life age differences. From iconic 2000s shows to modern-day dramas, these on-screen couples prove that when it comes to romance, age really can be just a number.

Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey in Tumm Se Tumm Tak

Sharad Kelkar, in his late forties, was cast opposite 19-year-old Niharika Chouksey in Tumm Se Tumm Tak. With an age gap of around 28 years, the pairing stirred a lot of conversation, as the storyline itself revolved around a mature man and a much younger woman falling in love.

Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay in Molkki

One of the most talked-about pairings, Molkki brought together Priyal Mahajan, then just 19, with Amar Upadhyay, who was in his mid-forties. With a 25-year gap, their on-screen marriage mirrored real-life debates around age and social norms, making the show both controversial and popular.

Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

When Ronit Roy entered as Mr. Bajaj opposite Shweta Tiwari’s Prerna, fans quickly noticed the 15-year age gap between them. Despite the difference, their chemistry became iconic, and their pairing is still remembered as one of television’s most impactful romantic storylines.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

This long-running show introduced a new love story between Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). Harshad is 16 years older than Pranali, yet their effortless chemistry won over audiences, proving that strong performances can make viewers overlook age differences.

Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan in Sasural Simar Ka

Avika Gor, best known for her child-actor days, was paired opposite Manish Raisinghan in Sasural Simar Ka. The 18-year gap between them became a topic of discussion, yet their on-screen romance as Roli and Siddhant was loved by viewers and added freshness to the daily soap.

Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh in Ufff… Ye Love Hai Mushkil

This relatively new pairing surprised television fans when Shabir Ahluwalia, nearly 20 years older, was cast opposite Ashi Singh. The age gap was striking, but the unusual combination sparked curiosity, making the show stand out for its bold casting choice.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani in Imlie

In Imlie, the central love story was between Sumbul Touqeer Khan, then a teenager, and Gashmeer Mahajani, who was in his mid-thirties. With an approximate 14-year gap, the duo’s performances and natural chemistry carried the story forward, even as audiences noted the noticeable age difference.