Shweta Tiwari reacts to trailer of daughter Palak Tiwari-starrer Prime Video series Lukkhe: 'Can't wait'

Shweta Tiwari expressed her pride and excitement as daughter Palak Tiwari prepares for her streaming debut in Lukkhe, sharing a heartfelt 'my baby' message ahead of the series premiere.

Shweta Tiwari recently melted hearts on social media as she celebrated a big milestone in her daughter Palak Tiwari’s career, sharing an emotional note ahead of Palak’s streaming debut in Lukkhe. The proud mother’s reaction quickly caught attention online, adding warmth to the buzz around the upcoming series.

Shweta's posted an Instagram story:

Actor Shweta Tiwari expressed her excitement and pride as her daughter Palak Tiwari prepares for her digital debut with the upcoming series Lukkhe. The show will launch to international audiences on May 8 through Prime Video, which creates a significant career milestone for Palak as she develops her work in the entertainment field.

Shweta posted the Lukkhe trailer with her Instagram Stories while she included an emotional message to her daughter, which said, 'Yeeeaayyyy My baby @palaktiwarii Can’t wait.' Her affectionate message quickly caught attention, reflecting the close bond between the mother-daughter duo and the pride she feels as Palak steps into a new phase of her journey.

Palak Tiwari’s role in Lukkhe:

Palak Tiwari plays the character of Sanober in Lukkhe, who possesses both strength and multiple personality traits. The series takes place in a harsh musical environment where human ambition, competition and the need to stay alive drive the story. The story presents an intense, high-energy atmosphere which combines rap culture with emotional conflicts and power struggles.

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The show uses Sanober's character to build a complete world, which brings depth to the plot through his character development. The show uses music elements together with dramatic storytelling to present a story which contains emotional peaks and separate character conflicts and personal development.