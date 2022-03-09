Shweta Tiwari reacts to daughter Palak being skin-shamed

Actress Shweta Tiwari is guiding her daughter Palak to stay unaffected from trolling, and not to take naysayers seriously. Recently in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta says that people mock Palak by calling her skinny, "Abhi bhi log bolte hain ki 'yeh kitni sukdi hai,' but I never say anything to her. Sr Tiwari further added, "That's how you are, and you look pretty. You are healthy, you can run, your vitals are good. So, as long as she is healthy, she is good, I don't care what kind of body she has. Shweta even added that these days, Instagram is enough to troll people. She even adds that people use words like 'skinny' and 'malnourished' but she doesn't care.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress even revealed that her daughter does get affected with trollers and their comments, " She asks, 'am I really that thin?' and I say no. Shweta further advised her that for her age it is ok. "As you grow older, your body will change," says Shweta. Palak garnered appreciation for her music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' with singer Hardy Sandhu. She will soon mark her debut in Bollywood with Vishal Misra's horror film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.'

Recently, the actress has gone a step ahead and she will soon be seen sharing the screen with actor Varun Dhawan. Palak has shot an ad film with Varun and their photos and videos from the set went viral. Post shoot, they happily posed for paparazzi.

On the other side, Palak's mother Shweta grabbed headlines for her controversial 'bra size' remark during the promotional events in Bhopal. Later, Sr Tiwari issued an apology for hurting sentiments unintentionally.