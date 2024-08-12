Shweta Tiwari breaks her silence on rumours of daughter Palak Tiwari dating with Ibrahim Ali Khan: 'Things are so...'

Here's how Shweta Tiwari reacted to her daughter Palak Tiwari's dating rumours with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Shweta Tiwari, who famously played Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay, tied the knot with actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998 and divorced him in 2012. Their daughter Palak Tiwari is often spotted partying with Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of the divorced couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Palak, who made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023 and Ibrahim, who assisted Karan Johar on the sets of his 2023 romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, are rumoured to the dating each other. In a recent interview, Shweta broke her silence on Palak's dating rumours with Ibrahim.

Talking to Galatta India, the Bigg Boss 4 winner said, "Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy! Even I don’t know how long she will tolerate all this. Even she is surprised about her dating rumours. She makes fun of it, but at times when things may bother her."

Reacting to her daughter Palak being skinny-shamed on social media, Shweta added, "It doesn’t even bother her. She used to feel it initially but now she knows there are a lot of many people who look like her and want to look like her. She knows that she has achieved this with a lot of hard work."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta Tiwari will be seen next in Singham Again. The action drama is the next installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The multi-starrer film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Singham Again is set to release in theatres on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali and will clash at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy is directed by Anees Bazmee and stars Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the leading roles.

