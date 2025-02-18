Shweta Basu Prasad recalled the incident in an interview where she shared that her co-star was almost 6 feet tall, while she stood at 5'2".

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad recently opened up about being 'bullied' on a film set because of her height. In a recent interview, Shweta shared that while working on a Telugu film, she was constantly teased about her stature, which made her experience on set challenging.

Shweta Basu Prasad recalled the incident in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, where she shared that her co-star was almost 6 feet tall, while she stood at 5'2". She mentioned that the crew would often make remarks about their height difference, which made her feel uneasy on set.

Shweta also mentioned that her co-star had trouble delivering his lines in Telugu, resulting in multiple retakes. Despite his struggles, she found herself being unfairly criticized for something that she couldn't control.

"The entire crew every day would remind me of my height. Because my hero was quite tall. I'm 5'2, and my co-actor was 5'11 or almost 6 feet tall. It was the only set where I was really bullied, and it was very bad," she said.

The actress, expressing her frustration, pointed out that height is something determined by genetics, and she had no control over it.

Shweta further mentioned, "Even I wasn't fluent in Telugu, but I managed. Meanwhile, he, being a Telugu speaker, couldn’t get his lines right. Yet, no one called him out for it."

Shweta made her acting debut with the Telugu film Kotha Bangaru Lokam in 2008. She then went on to star in several other Telugu films, including Ride, Kasko, Kalavar King, Priyudu, and Genius. Her last appearance in a Telugu movie was in Vijeta, which came out in 2016.