To Jaya Bachchan, A Heartwarming Post From Daughter Shweta

Shweta Bachchan is a complete family person. Be it sharing an adorable photograph with her grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan or her banter with brother Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta is always up for showing her followers glimpses of her strong bonds with her loved ones. Now, the author has shared a painting of her mother Jaya Bachchan which features a moment from the movie Abhimaan. One of the most well-known films of the actress’ career, Abhimaan paired Jaya Bachchan opposite her husband.

Gushing about the photo, Shweta Bachchan thanked the people who had created it and stated why she loves this image of her mother. She also confessed that the photo reminds her of her daughter Navya Nanda.

"This picture of me reminds me of you" my mother texts me. I disagree, she looks like herself, her unique self. A still from her movie, their movie Abhimaan, my parents'”, Shweta Bachchan wrote.

She added that she loves listening to stories about the making of such “magical films” by Jaya Bachchan, especially when her parents worked with each other.

“I lose track of whether they were sweethearts during the making or newlyweds or expectant parents or then new parents. How fantastic to think of your parents having a life beyond what they have come to represent to us today,” Shweta Bachchan added.

Shweta Bachchan ended her post by saying that she finds glimpses of her daughter Navya Nanda somewhere in the photo. She claimed that she loves this photo of Jaya Bachchan, which shows her younger self with her whole life ahead of her and so many milestones go past.



Not just Shweta Bachchan, but other Bollywood celebrities also found the image amazing. Director Zoya Akhtar reacted with a red heart emoji.

“It is beautiful…” wrote Farah Khan. Navya Nanda also reacted with a red heart emoji.

Previously, Shweta Bachchan had shared an adorable still from the multi-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, which starred her parents, to wish Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. The still shared by Shweta shows Jaya Bachchan standing on a footrest to reach up and straighten Amitabh Bachchan’s tie.



Several celebrities reacted with red-heart emojis on the post, including Sonali Bendre and designer Abu Jani.