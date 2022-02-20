Shruti Hassan speaks on internet shaming, felt pressurised by public's opinion

Actress Shruti Hassan is back after on the screen with the web series 'Bestseller,' and she is garnering accolades for her performance. The actress who likes to keep her honest side on social media revealed being trolled and digital shaming.

While speaking to India.com, Shruti added that there was a time when she was getting affected by people opinions. Hassan added that. she has always been that way. However, six years ago, she started to feel the pressure of other people’s opinion... because of the business… The 'Luck' actress added that comments like ‘aise kapde pehnne chahye,’ ‘interview aisa dena chahye’, ‘heroine aise nahi baat karti...’ had affected her in a way. The actress stated that people can have their opinions but still she was finding it cumbersome, and it had affected her choice as well. The actress also feels that being quiet can be excessively exhausting.

As we mentioned earlier, Shruti had taken a short sabbatical from the work, and she revealed the reason behind it. The actress took a break to make some changes personally, and how she wanted to approach her profession. The actress went on to say that a lot of people thought she was crazy for stepping away and taking a break. She needed the break, and she don't want to be burnout. The star felt she was getting close to being burned out, and she claimed that the break was the best thing she did for herself.

In an interview with Mashable India, Shruti was also asked about her relationship status, to which she replied that she does not lie about it, and then went on to say that she knows what the next question is, specifically, "Who is Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazarika?" She said she looked it up on the internet and burst out laughing since there is a slew of inquiries about Santanu that are quite humorous.