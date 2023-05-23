Search icon
Shruti Hasaan raises the temperature in black at Cannes 2023, fans say 'she’s a born star'

Shruti Hasaan shared videos and photos from Cannes Film Festival 2023 on social media and mesmerised her fans with her look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

Credit: Shruti Hassan/Instagram

Telugu, Bollywood and Tamil actress Shruti Hasaan, on Monday, raised the temperature when she appeared at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 in a black outfit. She was looking mesmerising and grabbed everyone’s attention while posing for the cameras.

The actress shared videos and photos of her from the event. In the video, she can be Daphne Schmon  who is the founder and director of Breaking Through The Lens. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “So special to be here for @breakingthroughthelens with the founder and my incredible director of “the eye “@daphneschmon .. date night with Daphs was simply the best #cannes2023 #projectsilence.”

Sharing photos of herself the actress wrote, “Goth flower child … so happy to wear such a talented Indian designer @vaishalisstudio in this beautiful sustainable creation.”

Take a look:

Netizens reacted to her look, one of the social media users wrote, “Just WOW!  My Queen is looking super gorgeous.” The second one said, “jaw dropping post. Looking Beautiful. From Chennai.” The third one said, “2 Flowers in one frame.” The fourth person wrote, “you look amazing.” The fifth person commented, “she is a born star.”

