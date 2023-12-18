Shruti Haasan slams reports talking about her sobriety journey ahead of Salaar release: 'No amount of negative...'

In a recent interview, Shruti Haasan mentioned that she hasn't touched alcohol for the last eight years. The actress is awaiting the release of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar.

Shruti Haasan is awaiting the release of her pan-India film Salaar, which releases in cinemas this week on Friday, December 22. The much-awaited actioner is headlined by Prabhas, who led the two Baahubali films, and directed by Prashanth Neel, who helmed the two KGF films, and all those four movies have been blockbusters.

Dauhter of veteran actors and ex-couple Kamal Haasan and Sarika, Shruti mentioned in a recent interview that she hasn't touched alcohol for the last eight years and talked about her sobriety journey. After several news reports sensationalised the same, she put out a statement on her social media slamming such articles.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "So...Trying to shame me with articles talking about my sobriety isn't working. Guess what God is kind, My life is good. No amount of negative BS before every release will change that (evil eye emoji). Ok bye (hands folded emoji) try and ind your blessings too." She also shared a snapshot of the same on her X (previously known as Twitter) account.

What had Shruti Haasan said?

Speaking on the Untriggered with Aminjaz podcast, the actress had said, "I’ve been sober for eight years now. So, it’s hard to tolerate people in party situations when you’re not drinking. I have zero regrets, zero hangovers, and it’s just been the best to be sober for me. I was never into drugs, but alcohol was a big thing in my life. (After a point) It just didn’t serve me at all anymore, in any positive way. I was (always) hungover, and I always wanted to drink with my friends. So, I felt like it was more in control of me."

Salaar vs Dunki

Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Bobby Simha, and Eeswari Rao among others, Salaar clashes at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochar, and Anil Grover in the prominent roles, arrives in cinemas a day earlier on December 21.



