Shruti Haasan has never been secretive about her relationships. She first dated London-based actor Michael Corsale, with whom she broke up in 2019. Daughter of veteran actors and ex-couple Kamal Haasan and Sarika, the singer-actress was in a relationship with the visual artist Santanu Hazarika from 2020 to 2024. Shruti recently said that she has no regrets in her life and responded to those questioning about her multiple relationships.

In an interview with Filmfare, when the Veera Simha Reddy actress was asked if she regrets anything in her life, she said, "I have hurt some people and I wish I didn’t do that. Everything else, I have like zero regrets. I’m like, okay, I was a clown, it’s fine. Just some people that were very valuable to me, I hurt them by mistake and I always now spend my time saying sorry for it."

Talking about her past relationships, Shruti added, "We all have that one dangerous ex, apart from that, I do close the chapter with no regrets. That's why when people say, oh, which number boyfriend is this? You're not understanding – for you it's a number, for me it's the number of times I failed at having the love I want. So, I don't feel bad about it...but I feel a little bad. Of course, I'm human."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has two films lined up for release this year. One of them is Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed action thriller Coolie, which also features Rajnikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. The other is the suspense drama Train, headlined by Vijay Sethupathi and helmed by Mysskin.

Shruti Haasan is also reportedly playing a special appearance in Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's final film before he ventures into politics. Her casting in the film hasn't been officially announced. She will also be seen in Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, the sequel to the 2023 Telugu epic action drama Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

