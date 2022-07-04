Shruti Haasan opens up on working with Prabhas, says ‘he is super friendly’

Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Prabhas is currently preoccupied with back-to-back shoots and is prepared to return to action with his incredible lineups. His co-stars have always praised him for his friendly disposition, and now Shruti Haasan has offered a sneak peek from her experience on the Salaar set. The actress felt incredibly touched by the actor's graciousness and hospitality on the sets.

As she is working with Prabhas for the very first time she shared, “It was just like hello/hi, but I have definitely got to know the whole team more during the making of this film. He is someone who makes you extremely comfortable to be around. He is super chilled out, super friendly, and it’s really nice to work with him.”

She also added, “It’s such a blessing. Those who feed people have a special place in this world, and he really feeds people with so much love. It’s one of his best qualities,”

For the unversed, The Varsham actor has written a sweet note on the occasion of his director Prashanth Neel's birthday.

Prabhas posted a picture of himself with Prashanth Neel on Instagram. Taking to his caption, the star composed: "Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to you @prashanthneel! To happiness and success, always. See you soon! #Salaar."

In the pic, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel can be seen having a happy moment. Prashanth Neel and Prabhas are currently filming Salaar, one of the most anticipated pan-Indian films of the year. Prashanth Neel's KGF franchise has made him a household name across the country, and his collaboration with a well-known actor like Prabhas has piqued widespread interest.

Along with the three other films, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, and Adipurush with Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, directed by Om Raut, Prabhas will also feature in Salaar.