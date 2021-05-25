Shruti Haasan opens up on parents Kamal Haasan-Sarika's separation

After welcoming Shruti Haasan out of wedlock, Kamal Haasan and Sarika tied the knot in 1988. Then, the couple welcomed their second daughter Akshara Haasan in 1991. However, after nearly 16 years of marriage, Kamal and Sarika got separated in 2004. The couple then co-parented their daughters who are now successful on their own terms. Now, during an interaction with Zoom Digital, Shruti spoke at length about her parents' separation and said she was glad they got divorced.

The 'Vakeel Saab' actor told the portal, "I was just excited for them (her parents) to live their own lives. I was glad they separated as I do not think two people who are not getting along, should get along for some reason. They continue to be wonderful parents. I am particularly close to my dad. My mum is doing well and is a part of our lives as well. It actually panned out for the best."

Shruti added, "They are both uniquely wonderful and beautiful people. They were not that beautiful together anymore. That does not take away their individual beauty as human beings. When they separated, I was very young, and it was very simple, they were happier apart than they were together."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti will next be seen in the Tamil film Laabam starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film is directed by SP Jananathan and also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

Haasan also has 'Salaar' directed by Prashanth Neel starring Prabhas in the lead role.