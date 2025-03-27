Shruthi Narayanan plays the supporting role in the Tamil TV serial Siragadikka Aasai, which airs on Star Vijay and streams on JioHotstar.

The 24-year-old Tamil actress Shruthi Narayanan has been embroiled in a controversy after her 14-minute intimate video, recorded during a private audition, has been leaked online, making her the latest victim of casting couch in Kollywood, i.e. the Tamil entertainment industry. Shruthi is seen in a compromising situation in the viral video.

Shruthi's private video has gained thousands of views within hours since it went viral on social media platforms X (Twitter), Instagram, and Telegram. The authenticity of the clip, which has spread like wildfire, is still being questioned and verified with some people claiming that it could be a deepfake.

The actress is known for playing supporting role in the Tamil TV serial Siragadikka Aasai, which has been telecast on Star Vijay and streaming on JioHotstar since January 2023. The popular show has aired 649 episodes till now on Star Vijay from Monday to Saturday at 9 pm, with its 650th episode set to air on Thursday, March 27.

Siragadikka Aasai (translated to The Desire To Fly in English) is headlined by Vetri Vasanth and Gomathi Priya. Apart from Shruthi Narayanan, the show also features Anila Sreekumar, Sri Deva, R. Sundarrajan, Bhagyalakshmi, Sangeetha Leonis, Pranav Mohan, Salma Arun, Revathy, Diwakar, Harish Kumar, Atchaya Bharathi, and Eesan Sujatha among others in pivotal roles.

The successful Tamil TV serial is directed by S. Kumaran and produced by Radhika Srinivasan and B. Srinivasan for Vikatan Televistas. Siragadikka Aasai has been adapted in - Telugu as Gundeninda Gudigantalu, Kannada as Aase, Malayalam as Chempaneer Poovu, Marathi as Sadhi Manasa, Bengali as Uraan, and Hindi as Udne Ki Aasha.