Hours after the alleged MMS leak, Shruthi Narayanan issued her first statement, lashing out at netizens for circulating her n*de video, and even requesting others not to enjoy it.

Tamil actress Shruthi Narayanan has now issued a statement after her alleged casting couch video went viral on the internet. The nu*e video of Shruthi spread like wildfire and that has affected the actress and her family members. Shruthi took her thoughts to Instagram Stories and lashed out at netizens who are circulating her MMS through links.

Shruthi wrote, "For you guys, spreading all these contents on me… it’s just a joke and fun content. But for me and my close ones, this is a very hard situation.” The actress stated that such incidents can take an emotional toll on women, and said, "I am also a girl and have feelings. You guys make it worse." Shruthi is furious with netizens who are enjoying her videos. To them, she conveyed a message, "See the videos of your mother, sister, or girlfriend, because they have the same body as me. Go and enjoy their videos.”

Shruthi shared another Story where she warned about the legal consequences of sharing MMS or AI-generated deepfake videos. She wrote, "Start being human. Sharing leaked videos, whether real or deepfake, is a criminal offence in India." Shruthi's statement comes out of frustration and hopelessness, as her casting coach video became among the top searches of X, Google, and other social networking sites.

Who is Shruthi Narayanan?

Shruthi is a Tamil actress who started her career with TV serials. Narayanan starred in several short films and TVCs. The 24-year-old gained stardom with her performance as Vidhya in Siragadikka Aasai on Star Vijay. The show, which started in January 2023, has aired over 650 episodes till March 2025. Shruthi starred in Dhanush's Maari, Karthigai Deepam. She was last seen in Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel: Honey Bunny. Sadly, Shruthi Narayanan is among the top-searched actresses, and it's all for the wrong reasons.

