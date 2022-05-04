Shriya Saran raises temperature in pink bikini, drops hot photos from Goa

Credit: Shriya Saran/Instagram

Actor Shriya Saran, who has a huge fan following on social media, often shares her hot, sexy, and mesmerising photos on Instagram. The actress is currently having a gala time in Goa with her family. She has dropped her photos from Goa for her fans.

On Wednesday, Drishyam fame Shriya Saran shared her photos in a pink bikini on Instagram. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Beautiful morning In Goa.” The actress looks mesmerising in her photos. She has also shared a video in which she can be seen enjoying with her daughter.

Take a look:

One of her fans commented, “Your your family happiness iam God preying true your fan.” The second one mentioned, “Your all time happiness iam God preying true your fan.” The third person wrote, “Cutest sweetest fittest hottest momma.”

On the personal front, Shriya got married to Andrei Koscheev in the year 2018. The couple welcome their daughter in the year 2020. Last year, Shriyan had shared a video on her Instagram account that captured her journey from being pregnant to giving birth to her little beautiful daughter. She described how beautiful her quarantine journey was with her husband in her caption of the post.

Shriya married her husband Andrei Koscheev in a low-key wedding that took place in Rajasthan in 2018. Shriya captioned her video, "Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed for ever... To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to god"

For the unversed, Shriya Saran is a famous actress across the industry in the Southern region. Shriya's husband Andrei Koscheev is a Russian tennis player and a Barcelona based entrepreneur. The couple moved to Spain in 2018 and took the decision to come back to India amid the coronavirus spread this year in August.