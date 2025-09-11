Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Shriya Saran birthday special: 7 best movies of actress to binge-watch on OTT platforms today

Celebrate Shriya Saran’s birthday by revisiting her best performances. From Sivaji: The Boss and Chatrapathi to Drishyam and Manam, here are 7 must-watch Shriya Saran movies now streaming on OTT platforms. A perfect binge list for fans of the versatile actress.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Shriya Saran birthday special: 7 best movies of actress to binge-watch on OTT platforms today
Shriya Saran, one of the most versatile actresses in Indian cinema, has made her mark across multiple industries, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. Known for her charm, screen presence, and powerful performances, Shriya has built a career spanning over two decades. On her birthday, here’s a look at 7 must-watch movies of Shriya Saran that are available on OTT platforms.

Sivaji: The Boss (2007) - Available on Amazon Prime Video

Starring alongside superstar Rajinikanth, Shriya delivered one of her career-defining roles in this Shankar directorial. The film, a blockbuster, remains one of her most popular works.

Drishyam (2015) - Available on Disney+ Hotstar

In the Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller, Shriya played Vijay Salgaonkar’s (Ajay Devgn) wife. Her strong yet subtle performance won appreciation, making the film a modern classic.

Drishyam 2 (2022) - Available on Amazon Prime Video

Reprising her role as Nandini Salgaonkar, Shriya once again impressed audiences with her emotional depth in the gripping sequel to Drishyam.

Chatrapathi (2005) - Available on ZEE5

Opposite Prabhas, Shriya starred in this action-packed film directed by S.S. Rajamouli. It was a huge commercial hit and showcased her ability to blend glamour with strong acting.

Awarapan (2007) - Available on JioCinema

In this Bollywood film starring Emraan Hashmi, Shriya played Aaliyah, leaving a strong impression despite limited screen time. The movie remains a cult favourite.

Manam (2014) - Available on Amazon Prime Video

This family drama, featuring three generations of the Akkineni family, saw Shriya in an important role. The film received critical acclaim and was a commercial success.

Tagore (2003) - Available on Disney+ Hotstar

Starring opposite Chiranjeevi, Shriya played a pivotal role in this socially impactful drama. It is considered one of her memorable Telugu films.

From blockbuster hits like Sivaji: The Boss and Chatrapathi to gripping thrillers like Drishyam and Drishyam 2, Shriya Saran has proven her versatility time and again. This birthday, fans can revisit her journey by streaming these classics on OTT platforms.

