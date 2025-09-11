Shriya Saran Birthday: From Rs 80 crore net worth to lavish Mumbai house, luxury cars collection, know how much actress charges for per film

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's Dal to Indonesia's Lok Baintan: Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets that are preserving tradition and culture

Bad news for Pakistan, China as India’s Defence gets big boost from US, HAL receives third GE-404 engine for...

‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

9/11: What happened 24 years ago in world's biggest terrorist attack in New York? Pakistan exposed as...

Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others for its health, glow benefits

Bigg Boss 19: OG host Arshad Warsi talks about returning to show after 19 years, replacing Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar, calls it...

From Vikrant Massey to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood actors who won National Awards for portraying real-life characters

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, says, 'both nations are family-like'-10 key takeways

Powering the Battlefield: Minerals fueling India's military

Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's Dal to Indonesia's Lok Baintan: Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets that are preserving tradition and culture

Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets preserving tradition

Bad news for Pakistan, China as India’s Defence gets big boost from US, HAL receives third GE-404 engine for...

HAL receives third GE-404 engine for LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter jet from US

‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Shriya Saran Birthday: From Rs 80 crore net worth to lavish Mumbai house, luxury cars collection, know how much actress charges for per film

On Shriya Saran's 43rd birthday, she shines as a versatile actress with a multi-crore net worth, a lavish Mumbai home, luxury cars, and she charges Rs 3-4 crore per film.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 01:09 PM IST

Shriya Saran Birthday: From Rs 80 crore net worth to lavish Mumbai house, luxury cars collection, know how much actress charges for per film
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shriya Saran has been one of the most admired actresses in Indian cinema. Known for her elegance, powerful screen presence, and versatile acting skills, she has built a fan base across Pan-India cinema. On her birthday, let’s take a closer look at her journey, net worth, lifestyle, and upcoming projects.

 Beloved star across industries

Born in 1982, Shriya Saran made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ishtam in 2001. She quickly rose to fame with memorable roles in films like Santhosham, Sivaji: The Boss opposite superstar Rajinikanth, Drishyam alongside Ajay Devgn, and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Untitled-design-3

Apart from acting, Shriya is a trained Kathak dancer and has performed at numerous prestigious stages worldwide. Her graceful moves and cultural roots have made her stand out as both an actress and performer.

Shriya Saran’s net worth and income

As of 2024, Shriya Saran is considered one of the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry. Reports indicate that she charges between Rs 3-4 crore per film. Her immense popularity, combined with her brand endorsements and successful films, has contributed to her estimated net worth of Rs 80 crore.

Untitled-design-2

A luxurious Mumbai house

Shriya owns a lavishly designed apartment in Mumbai with her husband, Russian tennis player and entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev, and their daughter Radha. The interiors of her home are inspired by Indian culture and spirituality, with elegant décor that balances modernity and tradition.

ALSO READ: Shriya Saran birthday special: 7 best movies of actress to binge-watch on OTT platforms today

Expensive car collection

Shriya Saran’s garage includes some of the most luxurious cars, such as an Audi A6 worth Rs 65 lakh, a Mercedes-Benz GLE priced at Rs 1 crore, a Ford EcoSport costing Rs 12 lakh, and a BMW 7 Series valued at Rs 1.7 crore. These vehicles reflect her refined taste and love for premium cars. 

Upcoming projects

Shriya Saran recently wrapped up a project titled Space, a series based on India’s moon mission. Fans are also excited about her upcoming Telugu movie Mirai, in which she stars alongside Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj.

ALSO READ: Shriya Saran turns 43: From almonds to sunscreen, all you need to know about her fuss-free skincare habits that promise natural glow

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup Winners by Year: Complete list of champions from 1984 to 2023
Asia Cup Winners by Year: Complete list of champions from 1984 to 2023
Apple Event: iPhone 17 Pro Max launched with Apple's most advanced tech; check price, features here
Apple Event: iPhone 17 Pro Max launched with Apple's most advanced tech; check p
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s early comeback plans face major roadblock, report reveals shocking twist
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s early comeback plans face major roadblock
Nepal Protest: PM Oli to fly to Dubai? Protesters set fire to Communication Minister's residence; Agri, Health ministers resign
Nepal Protest: PM Oli to fly to Dubai? Protesters set fire to Communication Mini
Nitin Gadkari breaks his silence on E20 backlash, says 'paid campaign to target me'; blames petroleum lobby for...
Nitin Gadkari breaks his silence on E20 backlash, says 'paid campaign to target
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE