Shriya Saran Birthday: From Rs 80 crore net worth to lavish Mumbai house, luxury cars collection, know how much actress charges for per film

On Shriya Saran's 43rd birthday, she shines as a versatile actress with a multi-crore net worth, a lavish Mumbai home, luxury cars, and she charges Rs 3-4 crore per film.
Shriya Saran has been one of the most admired actresses in Indian cinema. Known for her elegance, powerful screen presence, and versatile acting skills, she has built a fan base across Pan-India cinema. On her birthday, let’s take a closer look at her journey, net worth, lifestyle, and upcoming projects.
Born in 1982, Shriya Saran made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ishtam in 2001. She quickly rose to fame with memorable roles in films like Santhosham, Sivaji: The Boss opposite superstar Rajinikanth, Drishyam alongside Ajay Devgn, and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.
Apart from acting, Shriya is a trained Kathak dancer and has performed at numerous prestigious stages worldwide. Her graceful moves and cultural roots have made her stand out as both an actress and performer.
As of 2024, Shriya Saran is considered one of the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry. Reports indicate that she charges between Rs 3-4 crore per film. Her immense popularity, combined with her brand endorsements and successful films, has contributed to her estimated net worth of Rs 80 crore.
Shriya owns a lavishly designed apartment in Mumbai with her husband, Russian tennis player and entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev, and their daughter Radha. The interiors of her home are inspired by Indian culture and spirituality, with elegant décor that balances modernity and tradition.
Shriya Saran’s garage includes some of the most luxurious cars, such as an Audi A6 worth Rs 65 lakh, a Mercedes-Benz GLE priced at Rs 1 crore, a Ford EcoSport costing Rs 12 lakh, and a BMW 7 Series valued at Rs 1.7 crore. These vehicles reflect her refined taste and love for premium cars.
Shriya Saran recently wrapped up a project titled Space, a series based on India’s moon mission. Fans are also excited about her upcoming Telugu movie Mirai, in which she stars alongside Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj.
