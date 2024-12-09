Shreyas Talpade opens up about Pushpa 3: The Rampage, and what Bollywood should learn while making a sequel.

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who has dubbed Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi dub) opens up about his expectations from Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Shreyas has been a crucial part of both Pushpa instalments (The Rise and The Rule). In the exclusive interaction with DNA India, Shreyas discusses the impact Pushpa 3 will have, and how the story will be unfolded.

For the unversed, Pushpa 2 ends with the announcement of Pushpa 3: The Rampage, where Allu might lose his family members in a bomb blast. Asks if Pushpa Raj will be the wounded lion in the third instalment, he adds, "Dekho woh (Pushpa Raj) kya karega yeh toh mere liye bhi suspense hai. Yeh toh sirf Sukumar sir and Allu (Arjun) sir jaante honge. But do part dekh ke intna toh yakeen hai ki jo bhi karega, chhapad-phaad karega (Let's see what he will do, this is suspense for me too. Only Sukumar sir and Allu (Arjun) sir will know this. But after watching the first two parts, I am sure that whatever will happen, it will be of another level)."

Speaking about the sky-high expectations fans will have from the third part, Shreyas adds that the best thing is not to overthink. The Iqbal actor says, "The expectations are surely very high, but it's always better not to overthink. With two blockbusters the makers will not be saying, 'Ab dekho main kya kaam karta hoon'. Unhone itni imaandari mein first part mein kaam kiya tha. Second part mein kiya tha, ab third mein bhi karenge ('Now see what work I do'. He worked with such honesty in the first part. He did it in the second part, now he will do it in the third part too)." Asking his prep for the third part, Shreyas adds, "Uss mein jo character jaisa rahega... jaise iss mein uska swag, confidence zyada tha. Third mein uske body language jaise hogi waise kaam karunga."

Shreyas also comments on audiences' disappointment with Bollywood sequels, and what we should learn from examples such as Baahubali 2, KGF 2, and now Pushpa 2. "See, I would strongly defend that Bollywood does have churned good sequels. A recent example is Stree 2. But yes, when it comes to what we should learn from there is that never take the audience for granted. And also put the emotions first and then the rest of the aspects like budget, and VFX. Agar Pushpa mein bhi taam-jaam ko phele rakhte and emotions ko baad mein, toh itni badi nahi banti. Unhone phele emotions ko rakha, aachi story banai and then they went high on the scale (," Shreyas asserts. On the work front, Shreyas is working on two sequels, Housefull 5, and Welcome To The Jungle. He concludes by assuring, "Both movies are turning out great, and I am sure that the loyal fans of the franchises will enjoy the fullest."

Also read: Shreyas Talpade admits voicing Allu Arjun for Pushpa gave him 'global recognition': 'Mujhe aisa role nahi mila aur..'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.