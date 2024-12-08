In the exclusive interaction, Shreyas Talpade opened up about the mega success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, and the exposure he got after dubbing for Allu Arjun in the Hindi version of the film.

Shreyas Talpade is ecstatic, joyful, and overwhelmed by the response of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Shreyas is Allu Arjun's voice in the Hindi version. After the favourable reviews with The Rise (2021), Shreyas returned to dub Allu Arjun for The Rule. Amid his hectic shooting schedule of Housefull 5, Shreyas joins DNA India for exclusive interaction sharing his thoughts about the movie's mega success.

Shreyas admits that he's been getting messages and calls from the day Pushpa 2 opened in cinemas. "Ever since the film got released, I've been getting messages on the phone, on DMs on social media, and calls. I'm very happy and I would genuinely like to thank the makers and the persons involved in the dubbing for giving me the opportunity to become a part of this massy blockbuster. I'm grateful and humbled by the response," the actor said.

Shreyas has been part of several commercial and critically acclaimed films, but he admits that Pushpa has given him global recognition. The actor says, "It's quite funny, maine apne career mein itni saari filmein ki hai, jiske liye aapko yaad rakha jaata hai. Iqbal ho Dor ho, there is Om Shanti Om, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Golmaal 3, Housefull 2, but Pushpa is right in the forefront. So, this is the one film that has taken me not only pan-India but across the whole world. Wherever there is Hindi-speaking audience, they know that I've dubbed for Pushpa and Pushpa 2. The reach that you get after doing such a film is phenomenal."

Shreyas reveals the secret of having a pitch-perfect voice for dubbing Pushpa Raj. "When I'm dubbing for the character, I imagine myself playing the part. Mere career mein abhi tak aisa role nahi mila, aur mujhe pata nahi aage milega ya nahi milega. But when Im dubbing for Pushpa Raj, I imagine myself doing the heavy dialogue baazi with powerful scenes and that doubles the impact," Shreyas adds.

Released in cinemas on December 5, Pushpa 2 The Rule becomes the fastest Indian film to cross Rs 500 crores worldwide in three days only.

Also read: Pushpa 2 ending explained: What will be Pushpa 3 The Rampage? Mid-credit scene decoded, Allu Arjun will become...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.