Shreya Ghoshal takes Rs 1.65 crore for live shows? Fans miffed over speculations: 'She deserves even more'

Shreya Ghoshal is in the news after reports claimed she charges around Rs 1.65 crore for live shows. While the amount surprised many, fans supported her, saying she deserves even more for her talent and popularity.

Popular singer Shreya Ghoshal is making headlines after reports claimed that she charges around Rs 1.65 crore for a live performance. While this news surprised many, it also started a big discussion among fans on social media.

Report of high fee:

According to reports, a viral invoice showed that Shreya Ghoshal received approximately Rs 1.65 crore for her performance at a recent live event. The payment represents her performance fee only, without accounting for additional expenses, which include dancer fees and stage material costs. The reported figure establishes her as one of the highest-paid singers in India if it proves accurate. Many top artists are known to charge large amounts for concerts, especially for big events and award shows.

Fans react strongly:

After the news became popular, fans immediately started to express their opinions through online platforms. The majority of people surveyed did not consider the amount to be excessive. The audience believed that Shreya should receive a higher payment because of her outstanding abilities.

Some fans considered her to be one of the greatest singers in the country because of her strong voice and extended singing career. The audience proved her live shows as major events because they attracted large audiences, which displayed top-quality music, making her performance charge reasonable.

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A highly respected singer:

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most successful playback singers in India. She has performed songs in multiple languages and received numerous prestigious awards, including National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. Her ability to perform different musical styles, together with her strong bond with listeners, has established her as one of the most popular singers in Indian music. She maintains her ability to wow audiences through her work in both movies and live performances.