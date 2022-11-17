Shraddha Walker Murder: Ram Gopal Varma reacts to heinous crime, says 'she should come back and cut...'

Ram Gopal Varma- Shraddha Walker

Director Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the brutal Delhi murder case of Shraddha Walker and condemned it on his Twitter. Sarkar director took his views about the inhuman crime where a girl was mercilessly killed and chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

On his social media account, RGV expressed his anger over the crime and wrote, "Instead of resting in PEACE, she should come back as a spirit and cut him into 70 pieces."

In another tweet, the director tweeted, "Brutal murders can’t be prevented just by fear of law ..But they can be definitely stopped if the victims spirits come back from the dead and kill their killers ..I request God to consider this and do the needful."

Even Swara Bhasker shared her reaction to the heinous crime and expressed her outrage on Twitter. The Tanu Weds Manu star wrote, "NO WORDS for how horrifying, gruesome & tragic this case is. My heart goes out to this poor girl-awful betrayal by someone she loved & trusted. Hope police speedily conclude their investigation & hope this monster gets the harshest punishment he thoroughly deserves. #shradhha (broken heart emoji)."

For the unversed, Shraddha Walker was murdered by her live-in partner around six months ago in the Mehrauli neighbourhood of Delhi. During their dispute, Aaftab fatally strangled Shraddha. The accused dismembered Shraddha using a hacksaw froze each piece for 18 days and then disposed of them individually.

After Shraddha and Aaftab had a falling out with her family, who did not approve of their relationship, they relocated to the Delhi neighbourhood of Mehrauli. Shraddha hadn't spoken with her family in six months, therefore it took that long to discover her corpse. Due to the "difficult" nature of the investigation, the forensic team estimates that it will take at least two weeks to analyse the body parts.