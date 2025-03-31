Shraddha Kapoor bought a Lexus LM 350h 4-seater luxury car in graphite black, and was seen driving it in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Stree 2, has bought a Lexus LM 350h 4-seater luxury car in graphite black, and was seen driving it in Mumbai. Kapoor, who also owns a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica worth Rs 4 crore, purchased in 2023, has added the Lexus to her collection. The Lexus is valued at around Rs 2.93 crore.

Shraddha Kapoor was seen by the paparazzi on Friday after her gym session. She wore a white tee and black tights, carrying a large black bag. The actress, looking happy, went to her new car and got in. The Lexus has reclining seats, a 48-inch widescreen display, a sunroof, and a fridge. This car is also owned by Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

A video of Shraddha driving the car, shared by Viral Bhayani, went viral, with fans congratulating Shraddha.

In 2023, Shraddha Kapoor gifted herself a red Lamborghini Huracan car. Shraddha and her family are often spotted in Mumbai, travelling in this prized possession. Among other luxurious assets she possesses, is Shraddha Kapoor’s apartment in Mumbai’s Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower. According to a Times of India report, she acquired the 1,042.73 sq ft apartment for Rs 6.24 crore, registering it in her name on 13 January.

Meanwhile, on work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy Stree 2, which was a box office success. The film also features Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in No Entry sequel. The first installment of the film starring Salman Khan was released in 2005.

On a personal note, Shraddha has been in the news due to her public outings with Rahul Mody, a screenwriter. Although they haven't confirmed their relationship, their joint appearances have sparked dating rumors.