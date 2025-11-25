FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Shraddha Kapoor shares adorable video of her 'mini version': 'World mein sabse zyada beautiful...', WATCH

Actress Sharaddha Kapoor, on Tuesday, i.e., November 25, treated her fans with an adorable video of her 'mini version'. Wondering what it is? Let's dig deeper.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

Actress Sharaddha Kapoor, on Tuesday, i.e., November 25, treated her fans with an adorable video of her 'mini version'. Wondering what it is? On her Instagram stories, the 'Stree' fame shared a cute video of a little girl, named Sia, who asks, "Kya main Shraddha Kapoor jaisi dikhti hoon?"

Flaunting her two little ponytails, little Sia asks her father, "Papa, kya main Shraddha Kapoor jaisi dikhti hoon (Papa, do I look like Shraddha Kapoor?)", to which, his father jokingly replies, "Shraddha Kapoor to bahot beautiful hai (Shraddha Kapoor is so beautiful)". 

Sia then asks if she's "less beautiful". Next, his father says, "Tu thodi thodi lagti toh hai Shraddha Kapoor jaisi (You look a little like Shraddha Kapoor)". 

Watch 

 

Reposting the clip on Instagram, Actress Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Sia, aap world mein sabse zyada beautiful ho. Shraddha Kapoor khud aap jaisa banna chahti hai (Sia, you're most beautiful in the world. Even Shraddha Kapoor herself wants to become like you)". 

Here's how netizens reacted 

"Haan bilkul", wrote one user, affirming that little Sia looks like the actress. "So cure", wrote another user. A third joined, "Shraddha Kapoor aap jaisi hai". 

 

