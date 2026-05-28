Shraddha Kapoor’s goofy dance clip goes viral, watch: 'Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye'

Shraddha Kapoor shared a fun dance video on Instagram, and fans believe her playful caption hinted at rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody being behind the camera. Her carefree vibe and candid moments quickly went viral online.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is once again winning hearts online after sharing a fun and carefree dance video on Instagram. The actor danced energetically to Michael Jackson’s iconic song Bad, but it was her playful caption hinting at rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody being behind the camera that grabbed fans’ attention.

Shraddha Kapoor’s goofy dance video goes viral:

On Wednesday, Shraddha took to Instagram and shared a candid video of herself dancing freely, in pyjamas, inside her home. The actor looked completely unfiltered and carefree as she pulled off quirky fusion dance moves with full enthusiasm, to Michael Jackson’s hit track Bad

But honestly, it wasn’t only the dance itself that got people talking; it was her caption. She wrote, 'Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye,' which is kind of like 'Find someone who can make you dance like this.' And then, almost immediately, fans started linking it to Rahul Mody, saying maybe he was the one recording the video, or at least, the vibe is similar.

The comments section turned into a whole moment. A lot of people loved her positive energy and goofy personality, while others joked about the casual home setting. One person said, 'I’m officially Shraddha pagluuuu,' and another teased her about the untidy background, too. Shraddha, as expected, replied with a wink, writing, 'Dear mom, real ID se aao.'

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Relationship rumours with Rahul Mody:

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship since early 2024, when they were first spotted together after a dinner outing in Mumbai. Even though neither of them has officially confirmed anything, the duo is still seen together quite often, and Shraddha sometimes posts those light, playful kind of moments where Rahul is involved on social media. Lately, there were also breakup rumours, but Shraddha seemed to shut down all that chatter by sharing pictures from a vada pav date with Rahul in late 2024.