Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha lands in BIG trouble from Vithabai's family due to this reason

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha has sparked controversy after the NCP's Film and Cultural Department and Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family objected to the film's title.

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha has landed in controversy after the film's title was questioned by the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Film and Cultural Department and members of legendary Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family. Only a few days have passed since the release of the movie's teaser.

NCP, Vithabai's family objects to Eetha title

The NCP's Film and Cultural Department has raised concerns regarding the film title Eetha, arguing that it fails to accurately reflect the history of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a celebrated Tamasha and Lavani artist from Maharashtra. Critics question the choice of the title, suggesting it should be Vitha or Vithabai to properly honour her legacy in Maharashtra's cultural history.

The Narayangaonkar family, including sons Kailash and Rajesh, and grandson Mohit, supports the demand to reconsider Vithabai's title. Babasaheb Patil, President of the NCP's Film and Cultural Department, emphasised the party's duty to honour her life and legacy. Currently, director Laxman Utekar and Maddock Films have not publicly addressed the objections.

Also read: Laapataa Ladies actor Satinder Soni to get major relief, All Indian Cine Workers Association requests Madhya Pradesh CM to...

About the film

Eetha tells the story of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a celebrated Marathi Lavani and Tamasha performer, who was recognised nationally and honoured by India's President in 1957 and 1990. The teaser features Shraddha Kapoor portraying Vithabai at a pivotal moment in her life, showing her performing on stage while pregnant, going into labour backstage and then returning to perform. However, historical records suggest that the performance was stopped shortly after childbirth to give Vithabai time to rest.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film Eetha features Randeep Hooda and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. Filming locations include Madh Island, Solapur, Aundhewadi, Satara, Nashik, and Bhor, with a scheduled theatrical release on August 28.