India Pakistan News: India Slams Pakistan, Tells Islamabad To Focus On IMF Crisis Instead Of Kashmir

Modi Israel Visit: Israel PM Netanyahu Shares Car Ride With PM Narendra Modi After Knesset Address

Why collectors prefer high-accuracy super clone watches in 2026

ENTERTAINMENT

Shraddha Kapoor renews her Mumbai apartment lease for a year at Rs 6 lakh monthly rent; check details

Shraddha Kapoor has renewed the lease of her Juhu apartment in Mumbai for another year at a monthly rent of Rs 6 lakh. The spacious Prime Beach property offers comfort, parking space, and a prime location, making it a preferred choice for the actor.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor renews her Mumbai apartment lease for a year at Rs 6 lakh monthly rent; check details
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has renewed the lease of her Mumbai apartment for another year. The apartment is located in Juhu, one of the city’s most popular and high-end residential areas. According to property documents, the new agreement was registered in February 2026. Shraddha will be paying a monthly rent of Rs 6 lakh for the apartment.

Details of the luxury apartment:

The apartment is located in the building named Prime Beach, which is in Juhu. The space of the property extends over 3,929 square feet, which provides sufficient area for comfortable movement throughout the space. The property includes four dedicated parking spaces, which provide essential parking capacity for residents in the congested streets of Mumbai. The lease has been signed for 12 months, which means the total rent for the year will be around Rs 72 lakh. Reports also mention that the required stamp duty and registration charges were paid while finalising the agreement. The renewal shows that Shraddha is comfortable living in the same home and prefers to continue staying there.

Also read: Jaya Bachchan breaks silence on paparazzi controversy over grandson Agastya Nanda’s career: ‘No power on earth...'

Why Juhu is a popular choice:

Juhu is recognised as one of the highest-status areas in Mumbai. The neighbourhood hosts numerous famous people and well-known public figures. The location provides beach access and enables residents to reach essential city destinations, which include the airport. Actors prefer the area because its location provides them with multiple lifestyle advantages.

The area provides Shraddha Kapoor with both privacy and comfort, which allows her to pursue her work in the film industry. Her decision to renew her lease shows that she prefers permanent housing, which provides her with easy access to her film work. The new contract will permit Shraddha Kapoor to remain in Juhu for one additional year.

