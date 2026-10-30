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Shraddha Kapoor makes big statement on playing Lavani dancer in Eetha: 'I had a muscle tear while dancing'

Shraddha Kapoor suffered muscle tear while shooting as Lavani dancer for Laxman Utekar's Eetha, trailer launched at Plaza Cinema Dadar, film releases Dec 4, 2026.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 06:53 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor makes big statement on playing Lavani dancer in Eetha: 'I had a muscle tear while dancing'
Shraddha Kapoor recalls a muscle tear while dancing for Eetha.
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Shraddha Kapoor revealed she suffered a muscle tear while shooting Eetha, in which she plays a Lavani dancer. She shared this at the film's trailer launch on Friday at Plaza Cinema, Dadar. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha releases on December 4, 2026.

Shraddha on her Lavani prep and injury

The film is mainly based on the life of renowned Tamasha and Lavani musician Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a folk singer from Maharashtra. Shraddha talked about stepping into a whole new cultural environment for the role at the occasion. In order to comprehend the folk heritage, she claimed to have met a lot of fascinating people.

Talking about the physical challenges, she said, "I met very interesting people. I went into a completely different world. There was also a mishap that happened while dancing on set. I had a muscle tear. But the team was so supportive. We had to stop the shoot because of his love and care; I could get back to shooting. So I had to understand Lavani; I had to practise a lot."

Director on authenticity and the film's true story

According to director Laxman Utekar, the group strove to maintain the authenticity of the dancing style. They arranged a one-week workshop with seasoned Lavani dancer Shakuntala Nagarkar in order to do this. "We had got a very senior Lavani dancer, Shakuntala Nagarkar, to our office. With her, we did a one-week workshop just to understand the aadaye and nazakat," Utekar said.

He made it clear that Eetha is not a direct biopic of Vithabai. The events described in the book Tamasha: Vithabaichya Ayushyache served as inspiration for the narrative. Shraddha added, "As he said, this is not just Vithabai's story. It is a story of all those Tamasha artists, thousands of them." Vithabai, who was born in 1935 in Pandharpur into a family of folk artists, rose to prominence in Tamasha and Lavani.

Also read: Big relief for Tamil Nadu youth, Vijay govt announces age relaxation for jobs by 5 years

About Eetha

Eetha is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma under Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. Following Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke, and Chhaava, it brings Utekar and Maddock back together. Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Anant Joshi, Akshara Singh and Ulka Gupta are among the other actors in the movie. Ajay-Atul is the composer of the music.

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