Shraddha Kapoor becomes Judy Hopps’ voice in Zootopia 2; here's how she is ideal for this role

The trailer for "Zootopia 2" has been released, and Shraddha Kapoor will be voicing Judy Hopps in the Hindi version. Here’s a closer look at why Shraddha Kapoor is the perfect choice to bring Judy Hopps to life and how seamlessly she fits the role.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 01:38 PM IST | Edited by : Shivani Tiwari

After the release of the trailer of Zootopia 2, the secret is out - Shraddha Kapoor is the voice of Judy Hopps in Hindi. Post the launch, an interesting fan conversation has taken over social media. Shraddha Kapoor and Judy Hopps from Zootopia 2 might just be a match made in animation heaven. What initially appeared to be a light-hearted comparison has quickly gained credibility. The more viewers observe, the more the similarities stand out. With her expressive charm, infectious positivity and determined underdog spirit, Shraddha reflects the very qualities that made Judy Hopps one of Disney’s most beloved characters. It’s a connection that feels natural, and audiences simply can’t ignore it. Here’s a closer look at why Shraddha Kapoor is the ideal choice to bring Judy Hopps to life and why the role fits her so seamlessly.

Boundless Enthusiasm:

If there’s one quality that defines both Shraddha and Judy, it’s unfiltered enthusiasm. Judy Hopps approaches every obstacle with infectious excitement and unwavering drive, and Shraddha is much the same. Whether she’s dancing, recording a song, or diving into a new film, Shraddha exudes an energy that’s instantly uplifting. Her behind-the-scenes glimpses and candid moments often reveal someone who truly enjoys her craft, making her a natural fit to voice a character who thrives on optimism and perseverance.

The Spark in Her Eyes:

In animation, Judy’s expressive eyes are her window to the audience, wide, curious, and full of life. Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor has long been admired for her own bright, emotive eyes that can convey an entire mood without a single word. From vulnerability to determination, Shraddha’s expressions are magnetic, which translates beautifully into voice acting where emotion must shine through sound alone. Her ability to infuse warmth and depth into her performance ensures that Judy’s spirit feels more alive than ever.

An Optimistic, Hopeful Persona:

Both Shraddha and Judy radiate optimism. On screen and off, Shraddha has consistently projected a positive, grounded outlook, someone who finds joy even in challenges. Judy’s defining quality is her belief that change is possible if one works hard and stays kind. Shraddha’s personal and professional demeanour echoes the same sentiment: resilient, gracious, and unafraid to dream big despite the odds. It’s this unwavering hopefulness that makes her portrayal of Judy Hopps feel so genuine.

The Underdog Spirit:

Judy Hopps’ story is that of an underdog, a small-town bunny breaking barriers in a world that doubts her. Shraddha’s journey in Bollywood isn’t too different. Starting in an industry known for its fierce competition, she carved her place through persistence and talent rather than privilege. She’s played roles that celebrate inner strength and ambition, mirroring Judy’s journey toward self-belief. That shared underdog narrative gives her performance an authenticity that goes beyond acting; it is a lived experience.

Work Ethic and Discipline:

Behind Judy’s cheerful demeanour lies tireless discipline, and that’s another area where Shraddha shines. Known for her commitment to fitness, vocal training, and preparation, she approaches every role with focus and sincerity. Lending a voice to an animated icon like Judy Hopps demands control, emotion, and precision, all of which align perfectly with Shraddha’s professional rigour. Her strong work ethic ensures the performance isn’t just cute or charming, but deeply heartfelt.

As fans eagerly await her debut in the animated world, one thing’s certain: Shraddha Kapoor isn’t just voicing Judy Hopps. She is Judy Hopps, in spirit and in soul. Walt Disney Studios releases Zootopia 2 in India on 28th November in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

