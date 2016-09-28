Shraddha, Athiya, Parineeti, Kangana, Bhumi and Vaani: Why Ranbir Kapoor should romance these ladies!

On his birthday today we look at actresses with whom the actor will make a good pair

Of the dozen odd films that Ranbir Kapoor has done so far, he has repeated his heroines in half of them. While he unarguably shares a good chemistry with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, he has worked with Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandes and Ileana D’Cruz. He will be seen with Alia Bhatt next year in Dragon. There are several actresses with whom Ranbir hasn’t paired with yet. It’s time he broadened his horizons as several new actresses have entered Bollywood in recent years. Here’s our pick of heroines RK should pair up with, pronto.

Parineeti Chopra

She emits a wholesome, girl-next-door appeal, a quality missing in most of Ranbir’s diva-like leading ladies — Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra. Parineeti, is a performer, like RK. Together they will be magic. Pari is one of the most promising actresses in Hindi cinema. Today, she also has a smoking hot figure. Currently, she has Meri Pyaari Bindu on hand. But this powerhouse performer, has brains too. Before becoming an actress she worked in YRF as a public relations consultant. If she signs a film with the equally talented Ranbir, maybe she can turn his business manager, give him some PR lessons and tell him how to be smarter and choose his films wisely.

Kangana Ranaut

She is simmering with talent. But she only works in female-oriented scripts, and those don’t attract A-list actors. Which is why she has never worked with a Khan, or a Akshay Kumar. If she or a filmmaker can convince Ranbir to do a film where he doesn’t have much to do, then it will be interesting to see this pair.

Shraddha Kapoor

He is working with Alia Bhatt, and all actors who have worked with Alia are working with the Kapoor girl as well, like Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Plus she is considered a lucky actress and Ranbir needs some of that. After having delivered four consecutive super hits in Ek Villain, ABCD2, Haider and most recently Baaghi, Shraddha has four films on hand today with some of the best banners — Rock On 2! Ok Jaanu, Half Girlfriend and Apoorva Lakhia’s as-yet untitled crime drama based on the life of Haseena Parkar. She is also a fabulous dancer, another reason she should be paired with RK. And finally they are both Kapoors.

Bhumi Pednekar

Before becoming an actress, Bhumi was assistant to the casting director of Yash Raj films. She won many awards for her debut film. Bhumi’s Twitter bio states that she aims to be a future leader. While it’s still a long way to go for this young actress, Ranbir and her signing a film together may be just the thing she needs to break into the A-League. Bhumi has an innocent appeal that may be the perfect foil for Ranbir’s suave charm.

Vaani Kapoor

Aditya Chopra’s blue-eyed girl, and the female lead in his next film, Befikre, is a perfect reason for Ranbir to sign a film with her. Vaani is being touted as the next big thing after Befikre. Vaani’s supporting role in Shuddh Desi Romance, garnered wide appreciation. She is being called a dark horse and her pairing up with Ranbir may just break open the envelope for both the actors. The svelte actress-model has a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films. Maybe RK and she can do the next. Ranbir hasn’t done a film with the banner since Rocket Singh — Salesman Of The Year.

Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s daughter is a new entrant in B-Town. What they share in common is that acting flows in their genes. Both their families know each other and their dads have even worked together in a film. The actress has already signed up for a comedy with Arjun Kapoor. When Ranbir and Athiya sign a film together it will be Miss Classy meets Mr Cool. And sparks are sure to fly between this fresh jodi.