'Should I take a knife and stab him?': Seema Sajdeh opens up on her relationship with ex-husband Sohail Khan after divorce

Seema Sajdeh says she and ex-husband Sohail Khan remain friendly and co-parent their sons after divorce, and she has also moved on in her personal life.

Seema Sajdeh has talked about her relationship with ex-husband Sohail Khan after their divorce, saying that people often misunderstand how they get along today. The couple ended their marriage in 2022 after more than 20 years together, but they continue to maintain a respectful and friendly bond. After separating, they are still connected through their family and responsibilities as parents.

Co-parenting their children:

The couple, Seema and Sohail, have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. Both are strictly involved in raising them properly and following their responsibilities. Seema expressed that no matter what changes happen in life, they will always remain a family because of their children.

She explained that co-parenting has been smooth and natural for them, as both continue to support each other in parenting duties. According to Seema, people often assume that divorced couples become enemies, but her experience has been very different. She believes that when children are involved, parents must stay connected and respectful.

'People assume we are enemies':

Talking about how the public reacts, Seema said it feels odd to her that people are still surprised when she and Sohail are spotted together at social events. She recently went to a wedding in Pune and there Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Neelam Kothari were also there, so their warm and friendly, sort of natural interaction went viral online. Even so, she made it clear that there is no negativity between them, not even a little.

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Seema also said that a lot of times people just assume divorce has to bring bitterness, but that isn't always how it works in real life. She added that divorce is an emotional process, and individuals move through stages, like anger and acceptance, before they finally reach calmness and a clearer understanding. Seema also shared that she has moved ahead in her personal life. In the latest season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, she revealed that she has rekindled her relationship with her former fiancé, Vikram Ahuja. She also spoke to her son Nirvaan about this decision, and he supported her, saying he was happy for her.