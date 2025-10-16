ENTERTAINMENT

Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada again, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang takes responsibility

Shots have again been fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe, Kap's Cafe in Canada. The incident has taken place for a third time, as reported by NDTV. Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the same.

