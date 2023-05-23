Search icon
Shocking! Woman protestor wearing Ukrainian colours pours blood on herself on Cannes red carpet, watch viral video

In the video, the protestor could be seen pulling out two capsules of red paint and before pouring it she smiled for the cameras on the red carpet of Cannes 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

Credit: Detect Fights/Instagram

A woman dressed in Ukrainian colours, on Sunday, staged a protest on Cannes 2023 red carpet during the screening of the film Acide. She donned the colours of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow and poured fake blood on herself on the red carpet steps. 

The security officials were quick to react and escorted the protestor down the stairs. Several pictures and videos of the act are currently getting viral on social media. 

In the video, the protestor could be seen pulling out two capsules of red paint and before pouring it she smiled for the cameras. Soon after the videos of the act went viral on social media, fans swamped the comment section and shared their reactions.

"Well done that lady," a user wrote. Another user commented, "Nicely done by her!!!!" "And she still looks FABULOUS!" a user commented. The Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24, 2022 has taken numerous lives and the war continues to escalate between the two nations even now. 

To ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the G7 members during the recent Summit in Hiroshima, Japan have urged Russia to stop its ongoing aggression
and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops and military equipment from the entire internationally recognised territory of Ukraine. (With inputs from ANI)

