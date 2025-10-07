SHOCKING revelation in Zubeen Garg’s death case, SIT finds Rs 10000000 in the bank accounts of...; know what Assam CM said ​

Amid Bihar Elections 2025 buzz, can you guess 'State Icon' Maithili Thakur's only Bollywood song from Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film? Not Drishyam, but..
ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Zubeen Garg's death has been shrouded in mystery as the investigative agencies are still probing the circumstances around his death. Now, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has made a shocking revelation as they found a massive financial transaction of approximately Rs 1 crore in the accounts of two of the Garg’s personal security officers (PSOs).
According to PTI, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government has requested the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department to investigate the financial angle in the Zubeen Garg death case. The Times of India quoted Assam's Chief Minister as saying, "I hope the central agencies will take cognisance of it.”
Sarma on Monday also said that except one, the rest seven people who were there with singer Zubeen Garg while he was in Singapore have still not responded to the CID summons.
Sarma further said that Rupkamal Kalita, who was one of the eight people who were there on the yacht at the time of Garg's death, has shown support to the ongoing investigation in the SIT probe into his death by confirming that he would come to give his statement. “Rupkamal Kalita has informed the police that he will come to Guwahati on Tuesday,” he said. He also stated that the others are showing unwillingness to respond to the summons due to various reasons. “But at least one person has decided to come. We believe that if one comes, the others will also follow,” the Chief Minister said in what was a sign of relief.
The state CID is presently investigating Garg’s death case since more than 60 FIRs have been filed throughout the state against Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the North East India Festival, where the singer had gone to perform, along with almost 10 others, including his manager Siddharth Sharma and band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta.
The two band members, along with their manager, have been arrested in the case and have been sent to 14 days of police remand each.
Singer Zubeen Garg was allegedly “poisoned” in Singapore, and his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta had "deliberately chosen a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy", the late singer's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged, according to official documents with the police.
(With inputs from PTI)