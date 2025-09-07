Shocking! Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch attacked by brown bear while sleeping, urges fans for prayers

Punjab Flood: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Gurdaspur on September 9, to meet affected families
Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra sequined saree, fans call her 'Brighter than Diamonds'
As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment with 'special' chair from her grandmother, bright coloured doors and...
Glass skin secrets revealed: This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin
Canadian government releases report making BIG revelation on Khalistani terror groups, says, 'recieves funds from..., for politically motivated...'
Gurugram Metro Expansion: 27 new stations planned to end major traffic jams, check full list; Delhi and Noida to benefit too
Salman Khan takes jibe at Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize aspiration on Bigg Boss 19: 'Ye kya ho raha...Jo sabse zyada...'
Sara Tendulkar talks about battling PCOS, opens up on health, mental struggles, more
Heartwarming video of Bengaluru auto driver carrying baby close to his chest goes viral, netizens reacts, 'man can do...', WATCH
Radhika Apte Birthday: 5 brilliant underrated performances you must revisit
ENTERTAINMENT
Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch is recovering after a brown bear attacked her during a flood relief trip in Skardu’s Deosai National Park.
Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch was injured after a brown bear attacked her in the middle of the night during a trip to Skardu’s Deosai National Park. The incident happened on September 4 while she was taking part in flood relief work in remote villages of Baltistan, which have been badly hit by recent floods. She was there with the Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) team.
Her team explained what happened in an official statement: "On the night of 4th September 2025 while she was sleeping in her tent she was attacked by a brown bear. The CDRS team quickly tried and succeeded in scaring the bear away."
They added that "Quratulain was immediately rushed to the nearest medical facility. Her condition is now out of danger. Doctors have advised that she is stable. Thankfully there were no fractures and she is recovering from her wounds."
Right now, she has been advised to rest. All her upcoming public events have been postponed, and her team is asking fans to keep her in their prayers.
Singing maestro Quratulain Balouch (QB) has been injured in a rare brown bear attack while camping in Deosai National Park, Gilgit-Baltistan #QuratulainBalouch pic.twitter.com/I3HvCVydIJ— Noshe (@gril_aqua) September 5, 2025
Quratulain Balouch rose to fame with the hit title track Woh Humsafar Tha from the popular Pakistani drama Humsafar, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. She also sang Kaari Kaari for the 2016 Bollywood film Pink, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee.
She began her singing journey in 2011 with a cover of Reshma’s Ankhian Nu Ren De. Her popularity grew even more after she appeared in Coke Studio Season 4 with the song Panchi alongside Jai.