ENTERTAINMENT

Shocking! Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch attacked by brown bear while sleeping, urges fans for prayers

Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch is recovering after a brown bear attacked her during a flood relief trip in Skardu’s Deosai National Park.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 09:56 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shocking! Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch attacked by brown bear while sleeping, urges fans for prayers
Image credit: Instagram
Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch was injured after a brown bear attacked her in the middle of the night during a trip to Skardu’s Deosai National Park. The incident happened on September 4 while she was taking part in flood relief work in remote villages of Baltistan, which have been badly hit by recent floods. She was there with the Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) team.

Her team explained what happened in an official statement: "On the night of 4th September 2025 while she was sleeping in her tent she was attacked by a brown bear. The CDRS team quickly tried and succeeded in scaring the bear away."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post sha

They added that "Quratulain was immediately rushed to the nearest medical facility. Her condition is now out of danger. Doctors have advised that she is stable. Thankfully there were no fractures and she is recovering from her wounds."

Right now, she has been advised to rest. All her upcoming public events have been postponed, and her team is asking fans to keep her in their prayers.

Quratulain Balouch rose to fame with the hit title track Woh Humsafar Tha from the popular Pakistani drama Humsafar, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. She also sang Kaari Kaari for the 2016 Bollywood film Pink, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee.

She began her singing journey in 2011 with a cover of Reshma’s Ankhian Nu Ren De. Her popularity grew even more after she appeared in Coke Studio Season 4 with the song Panchi alongside Jai.

