Shocking! Naseeruddin Shah’s co‑star Sumi Har Choudhury found wandering in West Bengal, taken to shelter home

After locals informed the police, officers arrived to question her. However, Sumi Har Choudhury reportedly gave inconsistent answers about her identity and whereabouts.

Bengali actress Sumi Har Choudhury was recently spotted in a disoriented state near Amila Bazar in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman on July 14. Locals found her walking aimlessly on the roadside, wearing a black shirt and shorts, holding a piece of paper and scribbling on it. She was reportedly speaking in broken English and Bengali.

When people tried to approach her, she introduced herself by saying, "I'm Sumi Har Choudhury, an actress." At first, no one believed her, but some locals searched her name online and confirmed her identity. Sumi had worked in films alongside actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Inconsistent Statements Raise Concern

After locals informed the police, officers arrived to question her. However, she reportedly gave inconsistent answers about her identity and whereabouts. At first, she said she was from Kolkata, but later claimed she was from Bolpur. Due to her unstable condition, authorities moved her to a shelter home for now.

Police are currently trying to trace her family or any close contacts, but no friends or relatives have been located yet.

A Look at Her Acting Career

Sumi Har Choudhury is known for her work in supporting roles in Bengali films. She appeared in Dwitiyo Purush, directed by Srijit Mukherjee, which starred Parambrata Chatterjee, Raima Sen, and others. She was also part of Khasi Katha: A Goat Saga, featuring Naseeruddin Shah.

Acted in TV Serials Too

Apart from films, Sumi was also seen in Bengali television shows such as Rupsagore Moner Manush and Tumi Ashe Pashe Thakle. Her sudden disappearance from the public eye had gone unnoticed until this recent incident brought her back into focus.