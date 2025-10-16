Shocking! Mukesh Khanna calls Mahabharata’s ‘Karna’ Pankaj Dheer 'convent Pandav'; here's why

Mukesh elaborated on Pankaj Dheer’s early days in the industry, noting that he began as an assistant director on Mukesh's debut film "Roohi," earning Rs 300 per month. Pankaj worked diligently and energetically on the film's set.

Mahabharat’s ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ Mukesh Khanna paid tribute to his co-star Pankaj Dheer, who passed away on Wednesday, recalling memories with the late actor. In his latest YouTube video, he called Maharabharat’s Karna ‘convent Pandav’, revealing that Pankaj never read the real Mahabharat.



Mukesh Khanna calls Pankaj Dheer 'convent Pandav'



“The most remarkable thing was that he had never actually read the Mahabharat. He hadn’t read the real Mahabharat; he had read Mrityunjay, which was from the point of view of Karna. So, he found many scenes missing in the BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, according to what he had read. He often felt like he didn’t get this scene or that scene.”

Further, Mukesh Khanna went on to say that he used to call Pankay ‘convent Pandav’, explaining, “because he hadn’t read the real Mahabharat. But his performance was so brilliant.”

In the same video, Mukesh Khanna recalled Mahabharat days, admitting that he was interested in playing the Karna role that eventually went to Pankaj. “I had initially thought that I would play the role of Karna or Arjun, but God left me to play Bhishma, where I saw ‘Ayushman Bhava’ all the time and I am living with that image till now, and then Pankaj came in front of me with the role of Karna.”

Further, Mukesh elaborated on Pankaj Dheer’s early days in the industry, noting that he began as an assistant director on Mukesh's debut film "Roohi," earning Rs 300 per month. Pankaj worked diligently and energetically on the film's set. The two later collaborated on "Saugandh" and "Pandav," with Mukesh mentioning Pankaj's stylish way of speaking, love for food, and impeccable dressing sense. Pankaj affectionately referred to Mukesh as "MK".



Pankaj Dheer's demise



Veteran television and film actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing Karna in the iconic TV series 'Mahabharat,' has died after a prolonged battle with cancer.The news of his death was confirmed by actor Amit Behl to ANI.