Shocking! Model Andrea Del Val claims she was attacked by stylist at Cannes hotel, posts bloodied-face video

Andrea del Val has accused stylist Giovanni Laguna of attacking her during their stay in Cannes 2026, after she shared a shocking video showing her injured and bloodied face.

A disturbing incident has emerged from the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival 2026, where Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val has alleged that she was physically attacked by celebrity stylist Giovanni Laguna inside a hotel room.

The controversy erupted after the model posted a shocking video on social media showing visible facial injuries and blood streaming down her face. In the clip, she is also seen confronting Laguna, who appears seated inside the room, as she documents the aftermath of the alleged incident.

In the video, Andrea can be heard saying in Spanish, “Look, this is what Giovanni Laguna did. Congratulations, Giovanni, this is what I wanted, for you to show who you were,” a statement that quickly spread across social platforms and triggered widespread concern.

La modelo y reina de belleza Andrea del Val denunció haber sido agredida por el estilista Giovanni Laguna mientras ambos se encontraban en #Cannes, Francia, durante actividades relacionadas con el Festival de Cannes. Videos difundidos en redes muestran a la miss con el rostro… pic.twitter.com/VynG7g4bfI — OJOseco (@OjoSecoEcuador) May 22, 2026

Following the viral video, guests at the luxury hotel reportedly alerted authorities after hearing loud shouting and signs of a violent altercation. French police later intervened, and Laguna was taken into custody for questioning, according to multiple reports.

#EnVideo | Luego de la denuncia por parte de la Miss Venezuela Global, Andrea Carolina Del Val, por agresión del estilista Giovanni Laguna, surge nuevo video donde se oberva una discusión entre los implicados.



Cdltnews#Globovisión #Espectáculos pic.twitter.com/wgtnIQF7PQ — Globovisión (@globovision) May 21, 2026

Reports also suggest that Andrea received medical attention and is currently in stable condition, though the exact circumstances leading to the confrontation remain unclear. Investigations are still underway, and authorities have not yet confirmed formal charges.

Giovanni Laguna, known in Latin American fashion and pageant circles for working with high-profile beauty queens and celebrities, has not publicly responded to the allegations so far.

The incident has now become one of the most widely discussed controversies emerging from Cannes 2026, with the viral footage continuing to spark concern and debate across social media platforms.