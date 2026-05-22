FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Pooja Bhatt drops nostalgic photos with Aamir Khan: ‘Someday I will share the story’

Pooja Bhatt drops nostalgic photos with Aamir Khan

Shocking! Model Andrea Del Val claims she was attacked by stylist at Cannes hotel, posts bloodied-face video

Shocking! Model Andrea Del Val claims she was attacked by stylist at Cannes

Anusha Dandekar clarifies her cryptic post after Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Clearly you don’t know’

Anusha Dandekar clarifies her cryptic post after Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejas

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Shocking! Model Andrea Del Val claims she was attacked by stylist at Cannes hotel, posts bloodied-face video

Andrea del Val has accused stylist Giovanni Laguna of attacking her during their stay in Cannes 2026, after she shared a shocking video showing her injured and bloodied face.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 22, 2026, 01:04 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shocking! Model Andrea Del Val claims she was attacked by stylist at Cannes hotel, posts bloodied-face video
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A disturbing incident has emerged from the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival 2026, where Miss Venezuela 2025 Andrea del Val has alleged that she was physically attacked by celebrity stylist Giovanni Laguna inside a hotel room.

The controversy erupted after the model posted a shocking video on social media showing visible facial injuries and blood streaming down her face. In the clip, she is also seen confronting Laguna, who appears seated inside the room, as she documents the aftermath of the alleged incident.

In the video, Andrea can be heard saying in Spanish, “Look, this is what Giovanni Laguna did. Congratulations, Giovanni, this is what I wanted, for you to show who you were,” a statement that quickly spread across social platforms and triggered widespread concern.

Following the viral video, guests at the luxury hotel reportedly alerted authorities after hearing loud shouting and signs of a violent altercation. French police later intervened, and Laguna was taken into custody for questioning, according to multiple reports.

Reports also suggest that Andrea received medical attention and is currently in stable condition, though the exact circumstances leading to the confrontation remain unclear. Investigations are still underway, and authorities have not yet confirmed formal charges.

Giovanni Laguna, known in Latin American fashion and pageant circles for working with high-profile beauty queens and celebrities, has not publicly responded to the allegations so far.

The incident has now become one of the most widely discussed controversies emerging from Cannes 2026, with the viral footage continuing to spark concern and debate across social media platforms.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pooja Bhatt drops nostalgic photos with Aamir Khan: ‘Someday I will share the story’
Pooja Bhatt drops nostalgic photos with Aamir Khan
Cockroach Janata Party founder expelled from Boston University? Abhijeet Dipke reacts to rumours, says, 'Gawar Log'
Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke expelled from Boston University?
Shocking! Model Andrea Del Val claims she was attacked by stylist at Cannes hotel, posts bloodied-face video
Shocking! Model Andrea Del Val claims she was attacked by stylist at Cannes
Anusha Dandekar clarifies her cryptic post after Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Clearly you don’t know’
Anusha Dandekar clarifies her cryptic post after Karan Kundrra proposes to Tejas
Umar Khalid granted three-day interim bail by Delhi High Court to meet ailing mother
Umar Khalid granted interim bail by Delhi High Court to meet ailing mother
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement