Shocking! Malayalam actor ND Prasad found hanging outside his home

Credit: Twitter

On June 25, Famous Malayalam actor ND Prasad was found hanging on a tree outside his home. The body of the actor was found by his children who informed the neighbour about the suicide. He is now survived by his wife and two children.

After doctors performed an autopsy on June 26, his mortal remains were given to his family. As per the Indian Express report, family issues pushed the actor to suicide. A police officer stated, “He had been going through some mental and domestic issues. His wife has also been staying away from him for some months. He seemed to have been feeling depressed since the last few days before his death.”

ND Prasad got fame with his performance in Action Hero Biju. Earlier, she was in news for the wrong reasons as the excise department had been arrested in 2021 for the possession of synthetic drugs (2.5 gms of hashish oil and 15 gms of Ganja). Apart from it, deadly weapons were also found.

Renowned Odia actor and Jatra artist Raimohan Parida was found hanging at his residence at Prachi Vihar in Bhubaneswar on Friday. He was 58. As per the report of IANS, the initial reports stated that Parida committed suicide by hanging himself. However, the reason behind the actor ending his life by suicide is still unclear.

Soon after the news broke, Mancheswar police officials reached his home and recovered the body. The body has been sent to Capital Hospital for post-mortem. The entire Odia film world is in shock at the news of Raimohan`s untimely death. Hundreds of Odia actors, co-actors, and fans thronged his residence after getting the shocking news.

Chandi Parija, Odia film director said, "I am yet to believe that a person like Raimohan can commit suicide. And, why he will commit suicide? He has his own home, conducted the marriage of one daughter, and a monetary sound person. I don`t find any source that forced him to take such an extreme step." Expressing shock over Raimohan`s death, noted actor Siddhant Mahapatra, who had acted with the former in several movies, said: "It is hard to believe such an actor, who has seen several ups and downs in life, can think of doing something like this as he was quite successful."

Mahapatra said that Raimohan had worked hard and even stayed in rented accommodation. "During our recent conversation, Raimohan didn`t seem to be depressed. What led him to driving something like this is unbelievable," he added.

"We Odia film artistes are mentally so strong because we got kicks and struggled so much to survive during the initial time period in the industry. However, Raimohan bhai, an established artiste and a strong personality, why did he do so, I unable to understand," said actress Usasi Mishra.