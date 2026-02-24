FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ismail Darbar said he was abruptly replaced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar after spending 200 days on its music, leaving him feeling betrayed, though he remains open to future collaboration.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 08:11 PM IST

Shocking: Ismail Darbar reveals Sanjay Leela Bhanshali replaced him from Heeramandi after 1.5 years, calls it 'betrayal'
Veteran music composer Ismail Darbar, known for hit films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, recently spoke about being replaced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Darbar further shared how he put two hundred days into the entire series of music making and lost all of this work in an instant to an aside action which left him feeling deeply impoverished and betrayed.

Long work, sudden replacement:

Darbar explained that he and Bhansali had a strong professional relationship for many years. He dedicated numerous hours to creating music for Heeramandi, but he expected their partnership to continue operating in its previous manner. The director abruptly terminated his contract with another composer without providing any substantial details. The sudden change which took place without warning created a state of disbelief for him because he dedicated extended hours of work and effort toward his responsibilities on the project. Darbar stated that their relationship began to shift when media outlets described him as the primary element that supported Heeramandi. He thinks Bhansali became displeased because of the publicity which existed at that time, thus leading to his dismissal from the project.

A complicated relationship:

Darbar described his long history with Bhansali as a mix of highs and lows. The two artists achieved creative success together but their partnership experienced various problems. He mentioned that even in difficult moments, they had mutual respect for work. The way things ended during Heeramandi created feelings of betrayal and disappointment for him. 

Hopes for the future:

Despite the fallout, Darbar did not completely close the door on future collaborations. He said that if fate allowed, he might work with Bhansali again, but only under the right circumstances. He also apologised to his fans for speaking publicly about the matter, acknowledging that it was not easy for him to share his side of the story. This revelation highlights the challenges and complexities behind the scenes in the film and web series industry, showing that even long-standing professional relationships can face unexpected difficulties.

