Headlines

Meet India's highest-paid mimicry artist, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, went to jail for...

Delhi: Dense fog envelopes city, reducing visibility

Shocking! Crowd attacks Bigg Boss 7 Telugu contestant Ashwini Sree, tries to drag actress out of her car in viral video

This superstar was supposed to star in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, opted out due to…

J&K: Mobile Internet suspended in Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist op

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's highest-paid mimicry artist, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, went to jail for...

Delhi: Dense fog envelopes city, reducing visibility

Shocking! Crowd attacks Bigg Boss 7 Telugu contestant Ashwini Sree, tries to drag actress out of her car in viral video

10 most popular global personalities of Indian origin

7 health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

6 Vitamin D-rich dry fruits for strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Meet India's highest-paid mimicry artist, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, went to jail for...

This superstar was supposed to star in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, opted out due to…

Meet 3 popular Bollywood actresses who were lookalikes of each other, also shared one more thing in common

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Shocking! Crowd attacks Bigg Boss 7 Telugu contestant Ashwini Sree, tries to drag actress out of her car in viral video

Hundreds of men try to drag Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 contestant Ashwini Sree after grand finale.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Season 7 of the Bigg Boss Telugu reality show was a huge hit which was won by Pallavi Prashant. Hundreds of fans gathered at Annapurna Studios to see Prashanth after the finale ended, however, some of them broke the vehicles of other contestants who were coming out. 

A fight broke out between fans of the contestants, each contestant found themselves surrounded in their cars with no escape. Along the way, their vehicles were swarmed and there was a lot of chaos. In one of the viral videos from the event, netizens can be seen trying to drag out wild card contestant Ashwini Sri and break her car. This video has shocked everyone.

Sharing the clip, Ashwini wrote, "This is what exactly happened to me… they all broke my car." Arjun Kalyan commented on her video and wrote, "ike I said earlier, they are not fans. Just some frustrated chillar rowdies. Typical mob mentality.. Look at the guy who is forcefully trying to open the door. Those guys should be arrested." 

Social media users have also reacted to the post, one of them wrote, "South Indians call them educated but are they educated for their behaviour." The second one said, "Arrest them and punish them." The third one said, "Really worst behaviour!!! Please respect women!!!" The third one said, "South Indians and they says North indians are uneducated irony." 

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the violent incidents in Hyderabad on Sunday night after he was declared winner of the reality show, police said.

Police took Prashanth, and his brother Mahaveer, into custody from his house in Kolgur village in Gajwel mandal in Siddipet district. They were brought to Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad, where a case was registered in connection with the incidents that occurred on the night of December 16 near Annapurna Studio.

Fans of the finalists of Big Boss had gone on a rampage after the winner’s name was announced on Sunday night. They chanted slogans and damaged vehicles that were leaving the studio, including that of the participants.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India logs 328 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 active cases in Kerala; states on high alert

UP news: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow ahead of Christmas, New Year; check details

DNA Verified: Did Amitabh Bachchan greet Dawood Ibrahim? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Meet IITian-turned-IFS officer, who quit Indian Oil job to appear for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Noida news: Police issue traffic advisory for Sat, Sun in view of VIP visit; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE