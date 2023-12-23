Shocking! Crowd attacks Bigg Boss 7 Telugu contestant Ashwini Sree, tries to drag actress out of her car in viral video

Hundreds of men try to drag Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 contestant Ashwini Sree after grand finale.

Season 7 of the Bigg Boss Telugu reality show was a huge hit which was won by Pallavi Prashant. Hundreds of fans gathered at Annapurna Studios to see Prashanth after the finale ended, however, some of them broke the vehicles of other contestants who were coming out.

A fight broke out between fans of the contestants, each contestant found themselves surrounded in their cars with no escape. Along the way, their vehicles were swarmed and there was a lot of chaos. In one of the viral videos from the event, netizens can be seen trying to drag out wild card contestant Ashwini Sri and break her car. This video has shocked everyone.

Sharing the clip, Ashwini wrote, "This is what exactly happened to me… they all broke my car." Arjun Kalyan commented on her video and wrote, "ike I said earlier, they are not fans. Just some frustrated chillar rowdies. Typical mob mentality.. Look at the guy who is forcefully trying to open the door. Those guys should be arrested."

Social media users have also reacted to the post, one of them wrote, "South Indians call them educated but are they educated for their behaviour." The second one said, "Arrest them and punish them." The third one said, "Really worst behaviour!!! Please respect women!!!" The third one said, "South Indians and they says North indians are uneducated irony."

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the violent incidents in Hyderabad on Sunday night after he was declared winner of the reality show, police said.

Police took Prashanth, and his brother Mahaveer, into custody from his house in Kolgur village in Gajwel mandal in Siddipet district. They were brought to Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad, where a case was registered in connection with the incidents that occurred on the night of December 16 near Annapurna Studio.

Fans of the finalists of Big Boss had gone on a rampage after the winner’s name was announced on Sunday night. They chanted slogans and damaged vehicles that were leaving the studio, including that of the participants.