A 14-minute video, allegedly showing Tamil actress Shruthi Narayanan, has surfaced online, sparking controversy. The unverified footage, said to depict casting couch practices in Tamil cinema, reportedly leaked during an audition.

Within a few hours, the clip began circulating widely on platforms like Twitter (X), Instagram, and Telegram, quickly gaining thousands of views. Some social media users have voiced their anger over the alleged exploitation shown in the video, while others have raised doubts about its authenticity, speculating it could be a deepfake.

The video's originality remains unverified at this point. Nevertheless, many users on social platforms have claimed that the actress may have been a victim of casting couch practices. The hashtag #ShruthiNarayananLeaked quickly gained traction on Twitter/X, with over 240,000 mentions.

Despite content moderation efforts, digital platforms saw widespread sharing of download links, with sites like SoundCloud and GitHub unexpectedly becoming distribution hubs. Fact-checking organizations, including Alt News, identified at least 12 manipulated versions of the video circulating online.

Starting her career in Tamil TV serials, Shruthi Narayanan, a 24-year-old actress from Chennai, gained recognition with shows like Siragadikka Aasai before making her transition to films. Apart from her acting, she has built a strong presence on social media, amassing 420K followers on Instagram through her digital content.

Praised by her colleagues as a 'dedicated professional,' she is known for choosing roles that focus on meaningful scripts rather than sensationalism. Her previous audition tapes highlight her ability to perform in emotional scenes and period dramas.