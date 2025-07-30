Twitter
Shocking! Bigg Boss Kannada winner Pratham says Darshan fans kidnapped him at knifepoint: 'I managed to escape...'

Reality show winner and actor Pratham has filed a shocking police complaint, claiming that supporters of Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa kidnapped and threatened him at knifepoint. The incident reportedly happened on July 22 in Doddaballapur after Pratham visited a temple.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 05:25 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shocking! Bigg Boss Kannada winner Pratham says Darshan fans kidnapped him at knifepoint: 'I managed to escape...'
Image credit: Instagram

Reality show winner and actor Pratham has filed a shocking police complaint, claiming that supporters of Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa kidnapped and threatened him at knifepoint. The incident reportedly happened on July 22 in Doddaballapur after Pratham visited a temple.

In his complaint to the Bengaluru Police, Pratham stated that a man known as Bakery Raghu and his group stopped his vehicle, forcibly dragged him out, and brandished knives and a dagger. One of them even showed a photo of himself inside jail with Darshan, using it as intimidation.

"They brandished a dagger and knife. When confronting me, Raghu showed a photograph taken inside the jail, claiming to be with Darshan. It was with great difficulty that I managed to escape with my life. It was a serious incident," Pratham told the police.

Actor to Go on Hunger Strike Until Darshan Responds

Following this, Pratham has announced that he will begin an indefinite hunger strike at the Superintendent of Police’s office. He said he wants Darshan to speak directly to his fans and ask them to stop threatening others who speak against him.

Ramya Faced Online Abuse for Criticising Darshan

Earlier, former MP and actress Ramya had revealed that she, too, was being attacked online by Darshan’s fans after she made comments about his involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case. She said she received vulgar messages and hate for speaking up.

Background: Darshan’s Name in a Shocking Murder Case

Darshan was arrested in June for allegedly being involved in the killing of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, who had sent vulgar messages to Darshan’s partner, actress Pavithra Gowda. According to police, Darshan admitted to beating the man and having him kidnapped by his fans. Renukaswamy’s body was found dumped in a Bengaluru drain on June 8.

The actor spent five months in jail before being granted bail in December. The case continues to create ripples in the Kannada film industry, with fans now being accused of threatening public figures.

