On Friday night, a fan of Allu Arjun caused a scene outside Chanchalguda Jail, demanding the release of the Telugu superstar. For those unaware, the actor was granted bail by the Telangana High Court, hours after his arrest in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre on December 4.

Despite being granted bail, Allu Arjun had to spend the night in jail due to delays in the paperwork. Meanwhile, as per reports, an Allu Arjun fan demanded his immediate release. And for the same here, he attempted suicide by pouring petrol on himself.

According to a report in Sakshi, the police responded quickly and took the fan into custody, preventing any unfortunate incident from occurring. A shocking video of the incident is circulating on social media. However, neither the police nor Allu Arjun commented on the video so far.

Meanwhile, we don't confirm the authenticity of the footage.

Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday, after being granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court on December 13. This came after the actor was arrested in connection with a tragic incident that occurred during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4.

The actor was granted bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000. After his release, Allu Arjun was seen arriving at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Speaking to the media, the actor expressed his gratitude to his fans and supporters.

"I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened," said the actor.

Allu Arjun further reiterated, "I'm a law-abiding citizen, there's nothing to worry, all is well... condolences to the family... it was an accident, nothing like that happened before, I have extended all support to her family... thank you to all of you."