Shocking! Akshay Kumar reveals his 13-year-old daughter Nitara’s disturbing online experience: ‘Was asked for nude pictures’

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key after...; details inside

When Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond: 'You've influenced her in a terrible way…’

India, China restore relationship, MEA confirms ‘normalisation’ after resuming direct flights to China, ‘This is in line with...’

India’s billionaire family offices face deeper scrutiny as Sebi plans to bring...; know details here

Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged molestation case

BIG trouble for Elon Musk: Tesla sued for faulty design after California student killed in Cybertruck crash

India vs West Indies: Dhruv Jurel slams maiden Test century, dedicates it to Kargil war hero father – Watch

Why don't you never hear your own snoring, is it dangerous?

Neha Dhupia celebrates her baby boy's 4th birthday with adorable throwback pics, shares sweet message

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

Meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key after...; details inside

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key

When Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond: 'You've influenced her in a terrible way…’

Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Shocking! Akshay Kumar reveals his 13-year-old daughter Nitara’s disturbing online experience: ‘Was asked for nude pictures’

Although the event's focus was on cybercrime, it was Asksay's story that left everyone stunned.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 04:58 PM IST

Shocking! Akshay Kumar reveals his 13-year-old daughter Nitara’s disturbing online experience: ‘Was asked for nude pictures’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently opened up about a personal experience, while emphasising the importance of online safety for children. At the launch of Cyber Awareness Month in October 2025 in Mumbai, the actor revealed how his 13-year-old daughter, Nitara, was approached by a stranger while playing an online video game. 

The programme took place at the Director General of Police office and was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior police officials and the actor himself. 

Akshay shared a disturbing incident about his daughter, Nitrara

Although the event's focus was on cybercrime, it was Asksay's story that left everyone stunned. 

“I want to share a small incident from a few months back,” Akshay said. “My daughter was playing a video game online. Some games let you play with strangers, and while she was playing, she received a message asking, ‘Are you male or female?’ She replied that she was female. Then the person sent a shocking message asking her to send nude pictures.”

The actor explained how his daughter immediately turned off the device and informed his wife about the disturbing incident. “This is how such crimes start. This is a part of cybercrime,” he added.

He urged a weekly ‘cyber period'

“I would request the Chief Minister that in Maharashtra, schools should have a weekly ‘cyber period’ for students in the seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth standards. During this period, children should be taught about the dangers of cybercrime,” he added.

While emphasising the seriousness of the issue, it compares cybercrime to traditional street crime. “This crime is growing faster than street crime. It is very important to stop it,” Akshay said.

 

 

Cyber Awareness Month 2025

The month-long campaign aims to promote digital safety, focusing on children and teenagers. It will also guide parents and schools on managing online threats. 

On the work front

Akshay Kumar was last seen on the big screen in Jolly LLB 3, starring alongside Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, with Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Amrita Rao, and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The courtroom drama received mixed reviews from critics but still managed to earn Rs 135.5 crore globally.

Also read: Alia Bhatt has daughter Raha’s 18th birthday gift planned since…, it’s…

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field
DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field
October 2025 festivals calendar: From Dussehra, Diwali to Chhath Puja; all dates you need to know
October 2025 festivals calendar: Dussehra to Diwali; all dates you need to know
Alia Bhatt has daughter Raha’s 18th birthday gift planned since…, it’s…
Alia Bhatt has daughter Raha’s 18th birthday gift planned since…, it’s…
Elon Musk creates history, Tesla CEO becomes first person in the world with a net worth of Rs...
Elon Musk becomes first person ever to hit net worth of Rs...
Acne during periods? Why pimples flare up and how to control them
Acne during periods? Why pimples flare up and how to control them
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE