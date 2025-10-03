Shocking! Akshay Kumar reveals his 13-year-old daughter Nitara’s disturbing online experience: ‘Was asked for nude pictures’

Although the event's focus was on cybercrime, it was Asksay's story that left everyone stunned.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently opened up about a personal experience, while emphasising the importance of online safety for children. At the launch of Cyber Awareness Month in October 2025 in Mumbai, the actor revealed how his 13-year-old daughter, Nitara, was approached by a stranger while playing an online video game.

The programme took place at the Director General of Police office and was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior police officials and the actor himself.

Akshay shared a disturbing incident about his daughter, Nitrara

“I want to share a small incident from a few months back,” Akshay said. “My daughter was playing a video game online. Some games let you play with strangers, and while she was playing, she received a message asking, ‘Are you male or female?’ She replied that she was female. Then the person sent a shocking message asking her to send nude pictures.”

The actor explained how his daughter immediately turned off the device and informed his wife about the disturbing incident. “This is how such crimes start. This is a part of cybercrime,” he added.

He urged a weekly ‘cyber period'

“I would request the Chief Minister that in Maharashtra, schools should have a weekly ‘cyber period’ for students in the seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth standards. During this period, children should be taught about the dangers of cybercrime,” he added.

While emphasising the seriousness of the issue, it compares cybercrime to traditional street crime. “This crime is growing faster than street crime. It is very important to stop it,” Akshay said.

Cyber Awareness Month 2025

The month-long campaign aims to promote digital safety, focusing on children and teenagers. It will also guide parents and schools on managing online threats.

On the work front

Akshay Kumar was last seen on the big screen in Jolly LLB 3, starring alongside Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, with Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Amrita Rao, and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The courtroom drama received mixed reviews from critics but still managed to earn Rs 135.5 crore globally.

