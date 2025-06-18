As per reports, several people were hurt in the incident, including Ramya Sri and her brother, who suffered injuries.

In a disturbing incident near Gachibowli Police Station in Hyderabad, actress Ramya Sri and her brother Prashant were reportedly assaulted by a group of men during a land dispute.

The clash occurred on June 17 in FCI Colony, where HMDA officials were conducting road demarcation work alongside landowners. Tensions escalated when a few individuals, believed to be associated with Sridhar Rao, owner of Sandhya Convention Hall, allegedly opposed the filming of the activity by plot holders.

The confrontation quickly turned physical, with some of the attackers allegedly using a knife and a cricket bat. As per reports, several people were hurt in the incident, including Ramya Sri and her brother, who suffered injuries.

After the attack, actress Ramya Sri and her brother lodged a complaint at the Gachibowli Police Station. Sharing about the incident with the media, Ramya said, “Goons tried to kill us in broad daylight, that too right in front of the police station."

Ramya Sri stated that Sridhar Rao and his group attempted to acquire her land by intimidating her and acting unfairly. She asked the police to stop them and take action quickly.

The police have not shared any official update yet. Ramya Sri started acting in 1997. She has worked in many languages like Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Bhojpuri. She was also seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s film Sooryavansham in 1999.