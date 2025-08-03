Twitter
Shocking! Actress Ramya gets rape threats on social media, 2 arrested

Ramya claimed that several netizens sent her obscene messages and issued rape and death threats.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 07:29 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shocking! Actress Ramya gets rape threats on social media, 2 arrested
Image credit: Instagram

    The Cyber Crime unit of the Bengaluru Police has arrested two people for making derogatory remarks against actor Ramya. The arrests follow a formal complaint Ramya lodged with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar a few days ago.

    She claimed that several netizens sent her obscene messages and issued rape and death threats. "CCB police collected 13 persons' messages and social media posts. Our team is monitoring everything related to those messages," informed Seemanth Kumar Singh, Commisioner of Police.

    Ramya spoke with the media and said, "On the 24th July, the Supreme Court put out a statement saying that they're not pleased with the fact that the High Court had given bail to actor Darshan. I put out the newspaper report with a tweet saying that 'Supreme Court is a ray of hope for the common people of India, and I hope there will be justice for Renukaswamy.' Then Darshan fans started trolling me. They said, instead of Renukaswamy, you should have been murdered."

    "They sent me rape threats and vulgar messages. I thought to myself that it's about time someone took action, because this reflects how low society has become... I filed a complaint against about 43 accounts. There were many more, but I only selected the truly obscene ones, and those are the only ones I have complained about," she claimed.

    The alleged abuse began after Ramya shared a news report on July 24 about the Renukaswamy murder case proceedings in the Supreme Court, where she called for justice for the victim's family.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

