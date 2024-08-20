Twitter
Entertainment

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed

The Hema Committee report on sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry has revealed some shocking details of assault and misogyny

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed
A Malayalam actress was forced into a romantic scene with her abuser
The Justice Hema Committee, which was constituted in the wake of the grisly sexual assault of actress Bhavana, has made public its detailed report on misogyny and sexual exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry. The report makes shocking reveals about the kind of toxic environment many actresses endure in the industry. One of the instances detailed by the committee in its findings has shocked one and all.

The report finds that many women in Malayalam cinema are subjected to toxic environment, particularly by those in position of power. ‘Women in cinema are often accompanied by family and close relatives, as they don't feel safe to stay alone in the accommodation arranged for them,’ stated the report.

Particularly harrowing was this one incidence of an actress forced to shoot an intimate romantic scene with her abuser and then criticised for taking multiple takes for it. The report spoke about the incident where the unnamed actress had to act as a wife of a person who previously sexually assaulted her.

“...on the next day, she had to work with the same man as husband and wife, hugging each other. That was terrible. Because of what was done to her during the shooting, her resentment and hatred had reflected on her face. 17 retakes had to be taken for just one shot. The director criticised her for the situation,” the report stated.

The Justice Hema Committee was formed in 2017 in response to the sexual assault on Bhavana, a leading actress from the industry. The actress was abducted and assaulted by a gang of men in a moving vehicle. Popular Malayalam actor was accused in the case and he is facing prosecution. The committee submitted its report to the Kerala Chief Minister on December 31, 2019. Its findings were made public this year.

With inputs from ANI

