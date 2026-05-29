Shobhaa De backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row, call ban an 'ugly conspiracy against Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar'

Shobhaa De has defended Ranveer Singh amid the Don 3 controversy, alleging an “ugly conspiracy” against the actor and filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and his reported exit from Don 3 continues to intensify, with author and columnist Shobhaa De now weighing in on the matter. Reacting to the ongoing dispute involving the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Shobhaa claimed she senses an “ugly conspiracy” against both Ranveer and filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Taking to Instagram, Shobhaa praised Ranveer for maintaining silence amid the controversy and shared a video discussing the issue. In the caption, she wrote, “Ranveer Singh is the Delhi Gymkhana of Bollywood.....same same but different… Exclusivity instead of inclusivity? Stop behaving like Trump!!! Threats and intimidation???? Won't work. Never have. Regardless who the players are…”

In the video, Shobhaa compared the actor’s situation to the ongoing Delhi Gymkhana Club controversy. She said, “I've been following the Ranveer Singh thing. I've been following the Delhi Gymkhana thing. There's not that much of a difference… Ranveer Singh is like the Delhi Gymkhana in many ways of Bollywood.”

She further added, “What is the whole thing about? It's about power. It's about control. It's about banning. It's about taking away. It's about putting people in their place. It's about teaching lessons to people or institutions which maybe has a sense of over-privilege or taking advantage of a certain position without going into the legalities of it.”

Referring to Ranveer’s reaction to the issue, Shobhaa said, “Ranveer Singh is sensible, clever, and well-advised. He's holding his silence. He's keeping quiet, letting his fans and followers fight his battles for him.”

She also questioned FWICE’s involvement in the matter, claiming the dispute should have remained a legal issue between the concerned parties. “If it had to be resolved between Excel, Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh, they could have hired lawyers and gone to court, but not involved whoever these people are… What is happening is something very ugly,” she stated.

Shobhaa further alleged that there may be a larger agenda against Ranveer and the team behind Dhurandhar. She said, “In Ranveer’s case, he is an iconic movie star. He's a phenomenon. And his stupendous success, which has to be credited to his director, producer of Dhurandhar, it seems to be a conspiracy not just against one star, that's Ranveer Singh, but against everyone involved with Dhurandhar, in particular, the director and producer.”

Questioning whether Aditya Dhar had become a threat to certain “vested interests” in the industry, she added, “Now, is Dhar such a huge threat to the vested interests in Bollywood? It would appear that way. But in the bargain, what they've done, and what Ranveer has successfully done by keeping quiet, is enhance his own brand appeal and also his popularity. So who's going to win this round? Let's wait and see.”

She concluded by urging Farhan Akhtar to take the matter to court and allow the legal system to decide the issue.