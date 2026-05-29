FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Maatrubhumi first review OUT! Salman Khan's war drama is 'must watch', portrays strong emotions of Indo-China soldiers for their country and family

Maatrubhumi first review OUT! Salman Khan's war drama is 'must watch'

The end of pay to play: how Awestruck is rewiring a hundreds-of-billions experience market

The end of pay to play: how Awestruck is rewiring a hundreds-of-billions experie

Shobhaa De backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row, call ban an 'ugly conspiracy against Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar'

Shobhaa De backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row, call ban an 'ugly conspiracy'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Shobhaa De backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row, call ban an 'ugly conspiracy against Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar'

Shobhaa De has defended Ranveer Singh amid the Don 3 controversy, alleging an “ugly conspiracy” against the actor and filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 29, 2026, 12:09 PM IST

Shobhaa De backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row, call ban an 'ugly conspiracy against Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and his reported exit from Don 3 continues to intensify, with author and columnist Shobhaa De now weighing in on the matter. Reacting to the ongoing dispute involving the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Shobhaa claimed she senses an “ugly conspiracy” against both Ranveer and filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Taking to Instagram, Shobhaa praised Ranveer for maintaining silence amid the controversy and shared a video discussing the issue. In the caption, she wrote, “Ranveer Singh is the Delhi Gymkhana of Bollywood.....same same but different… Exclusivity instead of inclusivity? Stop behaving like Trump!!! Threats and intimidation???? Won't work. Never have. Regardless who the players are…”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shobhaa De (@shobhaade)

In the video, Shobhaa compared the actor’s situation to the ongoing Delhi Gymkhana Club controversy. She said, “I've been following the Ranveer Singh thing. I've been following the Delhi Gymkhana thing. There's not that much of a difference… Ranveer Singh is like the Delhi Gymkhana in many ways of Bollywood.”

She further added, “What is the whole thing about? It's about power. It's about control. It's about banning. It's about taking away. It's about putting people in their place. It's about teaching lessons to people or institutions which maybe has a sense of over-privilege or taking advantage of a certain position without going into the legalities of it.”

Referring to Ranveer’s reaction to the issue, Shobhaa said, “Ranveer Singh is sensible, clever, and well-advised. He's holding his silence. He's keeping quiet, letting his fans and followers fight his battles for him.”

She also questioned FWICE’s involvement in the matter, claiming the dispute should have remained a legal issue between the concerned parties. “If it had to be resolved between Excel, Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh, they could have hired lawyers and gone to court, but not involved whoever these people are… What is happening is something very ugly,” she stated.

Shobhaa further alleged that there may be a larger agenda against Ranveer and the team behind Dhurandhar. She said, “In Ranveer’s case, he is an iconic movie star. He's a phenomenon. And his stupendous success, which has to be credited to his director, producer of Dhurandhar, it seems to be a conspiracy not just against one star, that's Ranveer Singh, but against everyone involved with Dhurandhar, in particular, the director and producer.”

Questioning whether Aditya Dhar had become a threat to certain “vested interests” in the industry, she added, “Now, is Dhar such a huge threat to the vested interests in Bollywood? It would appear that way. But in the bargain, what they've done, and what Ranveer has successfully done by keeping quiet, is enhance his own brand appeal and also his popularity. So who's going to win this round? Let's wait and see.”

She concluded by urging Farhan Akhtar to take the matter to court and allow the legal system to decide the issue.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maatrubhumi first review OUT! Salman Khan's war drama is 'must watch', portrays strong emotions of Indo-China soldiers for their country and family
Maatrubhumi first review OUT! Salman Khan's war drama is 'must watch'
Relief from heatwave soon? IMD warns of thunderstorm, hailstorm across country; predicts dust storm and hail in Delhi
Relief from heatwave soon? IMD warns of thunderstorm, hailstorm across country
The end of pay to play: how Awestruck is rewiring a hundreds-of-billions experience market
The end of pay to play: how Awestruck is rewiring a hundreds-of-billions experie
Shobhaa De backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row, call ban an 'ugly conspiracy against Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar'
Shobhaa De backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row, call ban an 'ugly conspiracy'
Prasannavenkatesh Chandrasekar: Designing Trust at Scale
Prasannavenkatesh Chandrasekar: Designing Trust at Scale
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement